With the news of the Chicago Bulls retiring Derrick Rose's jersey to the rafters of the United Center, the team also had a celebratory night in his honor on Saturday when they took on the New York Knicks. After Rose retired last year, people have always questioned “What if? in reference to his career that had setbacks with injuries.

Rose would be asked this very question by the media during his celebratory night and while some may think it haunts him that he never accomplished more because of the injuries, those same people might be surprised with his answer. He would say that he doesn't think about it often compared to before, but if anything, the journey has made him realize who he is as a person according to Darnell Mayberry.

“That’s something I really don’t think about,” Rose said Saturday. “The last time I had those conversations was years ago.”

“Who knows?” Rose continued. “But at the same time, with me being obsessed, I wouldn’t have found out who I was as a person. I was obsessed with the game. Not love. I was obsessed. So if I would’ve won one championship, I would’ve wanted four. And that would have pulled me away further and further away from finding self-knowledge, self-revelation, identity. Everybody’s story is different, for some reason, mine ended up being this way. Coming from Chicago, we roll with the punches.”

Derrick Rose set to have jersey retired next year with Bulls

As others have honored Rose like current Bulls star Zach LaVine, one who also spoke highly of him was former Chicago and current Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau. He had nothing but praise for the youngest Most Valuable Player in history as he honed in on his resiliency throughout the years according to The Athletic.

“I always say the true measure of a man is how he handles adversity, and nobody did it better,” Thibodeau said. “He never stays down. He always found a way to rise above. I’m thrilled for him for the career he’s had. There’s no question in my mind he’s a Hall of Fame player.”

Rose has spoken about the Bulls retiring his jersey in the past and when he was told it would happen, he would tear up with the news as no doubt others joined in. One person who spoke during the celebration was former teammate on Chicago Joakim Noah who called him a forever “MVP” and “the people's champ.”

“Pooh, this story is not just about your success,” Noah said at halftime on Saturday. “It’s about hope, it’s about overcoming adversity. Every time you step inside the [United Center] fans are going to chant MVP.”

“You’re an MVP, you’re the youngest MVP in league history, you’re the MVP of Chicago,” Noah continued. “Being the MVP carries a lot of responsibility. The way you handled yourself through all of that, that’s what I’m inspired about. You always put the city on your back and you carried that with you. You’re not only the MVP, you’re the people’s champ.”

The Bulls will retire Rose's jersey next year as the team is 16-19 on the season.