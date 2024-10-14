There is no doubt that it was an emotional time for fans when former NBA Most Valuable Player award winner Derrick Rose announced his retirement after spending 16 seasons in the league. As many people in the basketball world would commemorate Rose's career, he would speak on the “Club 520 Podcast” about the retirement and how he used Carmelo Anthony and his son, Kiyan, to further explain his decision to his own son PJ.

Rose would struggle with a perfect time to tell about the decision to retire when it became clear as his son brings up Kiyan Anthony who is ESPN's No. 1 recruit from New York. The son of Anthony reportedly has offers to attend and play basketball for Syracuse, Rutgers, Auburn, FSU, Ohio State and USC.

“Before I even talked to everybody, we were in the room it was me and him just talking,” Rose said. “Before that I was thinking when am I going to have this conversation with him. So we’re talking and he brings up Kiyan’s name, and we were just in the room talking about Melo. So I’m like alright it’s time.”

Derrick Rose on the feelings of his son when told about his retirement

Rose's son at the moment is 11 years old and actually plays for Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant's AAU team and is trying to follow in the steps of his father. The point that Rose made later in the podcast is that he would work with his son in retirement the same way that Anthony did for his son.

“I’m like bro how do you think he got better, he was like he’s working out with a trainer,” Rose said. “I was like who else do you think is in the gym? He was like his dad. I’m like his dad huh? His dad’s present, do you think Melo doesn’t have nothing to do with that? He was like yeah, but at first he was of course devastated and hurt but after I kept talking to him he was excited because he sees like now I get this individual time with my dad and my son he knows exactly where he’s at right now. So for me to tell him that and him to be sad at first but then be excited. Since that day it’s been nothing but love.”

As Rose would go on to explain, his son was originally upset since he would retire from a long NBA career, but in return, would get more time to be with his father in and outside of basketball. There is no doubt that the time spent between the two will be great for their own relationship and the aspirations PJ Rose has as a basketball player when he grows up.