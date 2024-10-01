After announcing his retirement from the NBA and basketball as a whole, former league MVP Derrick Rose will be getting his final moment in front of Chicago Bulls fans during the 2024-25 season. While there is no word about an official jersey retirement quite yet, Rose will be honored by the Bulls and the city of Chicago on January 4, when the New York Knicks are scheduled to play in the United Center, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

While appearing on the Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday, Charania revealed that the Bulls will honor Rose on this date and that the weekend will be dedicated to Rose, who played for both franchises over the course of his 15-year NBA career.

It is also worth mentioning that Rose and Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau spent five seasons together in Chicago, as well as three seasons together in New York. Thibodeau will likely take a moment prior to the game, along with several other notable people who will likely be in attendance on Jan. 4, to reflect on Rose's career.

In a total of 406 games over the course of seven seasons with the Bulls, Rose averaged 19.7 points and 6.2 assists per game while shooting 44.8 percent from the floor. Although he was not like most modern-day guards that oftentimes spend their time shooting perimeter shots, Rose stole the spotlight with his craftiness and athletic abilities to attack the rim and paint off the dribble.

During the 2010-11 season, Rose led the Bulls to a 62-20 record with Thibodeau as the head coach. Rose played in all but one game during this season, averaging 25.0 points, 7.7 assists, and 4.1 rebounds per game. The Bulls star finished the year ranking fourth in total points throughout the NBA and led Chicago to the best record in the entire league. As a result, Rose won the 2010-11 NBA MVP award, receiving 113 of the 121 total first-place votes.

Over the course of his 15 years in the NBA, Rose was always a vocal leader for his teams, and he evolved into a key sixth man due to ongoing knee injury battles.

The Bulls and Knicks were the two organizations that Rose spent the most time with over his career, and his long-time head coach currently coaches New York. It made perfect sense for the Bulls to pick the weekend of Jan. 4 to honor Rose and give him the sendoff that he deserves.

Other than Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen, Rose has been one of the most beloved players in the history of the Chicago Bulls. He ranks ninth all-time in Bulls history in made shots and fifth in assists. Rose also ranks third in assists per game in Bulls history.