Jack Deignan is an artist of many mediums who grew up playing every sport under the sun, contributing to his extreme passion for all major US sports today. He split his youth between the cities of Chicago and Cleveland and now resides in Los Angeles, as he recently received his undergraduate degree in English and Film & Tv from UCLA. When not following and writing about sports, Jack loves to make music, design, write stories and try new things.

Diar DeRozan might be joining her Dad DeMar and the Chicago Bulls squad in Miami on Friday. Malika Andrews spoke to DeMar Derozan and Zach LaVine, questioning the two Bulls stars on whether or not DeRozan’s daughter will be at the 2023 NBA Play-In Tournament game vs. the Miami Heat.

From NBA Today: Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan join us from the team plane to weigh in on Diar DeRozan’s availability for Bulls-Heat: “I think the teacher is going to give her a hall pass.” pic.twitter.com/hgXlEBeKv9 — Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) April 13, 2023

“We’re figuring that out in the background, a think the teacher is going to give her a hall pass at the end of the day, we’ll be alright.”

That’s what LaVine had to say about Diar being back behind the hoop against the Heat. If LaVine has any interest in superstition, he will have DeRozan’s daughter sitting in the exact same numbered seat.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

LaVine went for 39 points amid Diar forcing bricks at the free-throw line from the Raptors players. Even Raptors forward Scottie Barnes had to give her props when asked about it.

Diar’s dad had a great game himself, pouring in 23 points in typical DeRozan fashion. He added seven boards along with two emphatic slams. DeRozan was less committal that his daughter will be at Friday’s game, but LaVine might be saying it is already a done deal.

Meanwhile, the Miami Heat are preparing after a rough game against the Atlanta Hawks. They had some scoring flurries in the second half, but ultimately trailed the entire way to a 116-105 loss.

The winner of Bulls vs. Heat becomes the No. 8 seed in the East and will face the Milwaukee Bucks in the first round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs. If Diar DeRozan is at the game on Friday and the Bulls become the first No. 10 seed to make it through the NBA Play-In Tournament, we might see more of her this postseason.