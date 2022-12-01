Published December 1, 2022

By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

Malika Andrews is without a doubt one of the prettiest faces in sports broadcasting today. As it turns out, however, this lady also happens to be one of the most savage NBA analysts out there. Her NBA Today co-host Kendrick Perkins experienced this first-hand in a recent episode of the show.

Andrews had her usual crew of all-time NBA greats providing expert analysis for her. This included Vince Carter, Richard Jefferson, and of course, Kendrick Perkins. For some reason, Malika thought it would be a good day to bury Big Perk with a comment that one can only describe as pure savagery:

“So, bringing everybody back in for this one,” Andrews said. “You three have combined for a career 219 30-point games. How many did Perk contribute to that one?”

"You 3 have combined for a career 219 30-point games. Perk contributed — How many did Perk contribute to that one?" Malika Andrews did Kendrick Perkins dirty 🤣 Vince Carter has 185 30-point games, Richard Jefferson has 34, and Perk has 0.pic.twitter.com/fgk0fCMTj2 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) December 1, 2022

In case you were wondering what the answer is to that question, it’s ZERO. Kendrick Perkins, who averaged 5.4 points throughout his 14-year NBA career, never scored more than 30 points in a single game. He came pretty close, though, dropping 26 in March 2009 for his career-high scoring mark.

As Richard Jefferson said, Malika did Big Perk “dirty” on this one. Even Andrews herself looked like she was a little guilty after dropping that bomb on Perkins, who for his part, could only smile after getting hit with that massive haymaker. Perk simply couldn’t come back from that one.

It was all in good fun, though, and you know that Kendrick Perkins is a good sport. Kudos to Malika Andrewes for not letting an opportunity to absolutely roast her co-host on live TV pass. Oh, and it goes without saying that she’s one heck of a broadcaster as well. ESPN wouldn’t have given her her own show had it not been the case.