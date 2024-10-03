Former Illinois basketball star Marcus Domask seemed well on his way to get NBA playing time after going undrafted this past summer. However, the Chicago Bulls threw a wrench in that possibility.

The Bulls waived the 24-year-old on Wednesday, via the team's social media.

Strangely, the team posted Domask's Media Day photo just hours before, via its social media.

Domask helped Illinois make the Elite Eight in 2024, earning coaches' and Associated Press All-Big Ten first-team honors for his contributions. Regardless, the NCAA fan-favorite wasn't considered an elite prospect, and will now have to find a new home in the NBA.

Fans didn't take kindly to this cruel timing, via X, formerly known as “Twitter.”

“bro you posted his photo hours ago then cut him 😭 diabolical,” @chisportsross said.

“You suck! Why take his pic yesterday jerks,” @spookysweet 13 said.

“No thank you or nothing it’s a dirty game and a cold world 😭,” @HeatForum said.

“Just another reason u guys are worst run org thanks to [Bulls owner] Jerry reinsdorf,” @itstheRealDLG said. “Look how he runs the [White] Sox. Absolute disgrace cutting this guy and not drafting TSJ. Glad I’m a wolves fan now they know how to run a basketball team up there.”

Reinsdorf is noticeably unpopular amongst Chicago sports fans online. The 88-year-old also owns the Chicago White Sox, who just had the worst season in modern MLB history at 41-121.

With that being said, what's next for Domask?

Marcus Domask will get NBA run despite Bulls release

At 6-foot-6, 215 pounds, Domask has the type of positional flexibility that NBA teams covet. The ability to play shooting guard or small forward gives him an advantage and will help him find a home in the future.

Meanwhile, the odd timing on Chicago's behalf suggests underlying organizational dysfunction that understandably frustrates fans.