After NBA veteran Derrick Rose announced his retirement, putting a bow on his 16-year career, fellow NBA players and fans alike showered the 2011 MVP with praise and appreciation, as well as his former franchise in the Chicago Bulls with a special tribute video. Rose, the Chicago-bred star, played six seasons with the Bulls and was named to three All-Star teams before leading them to the Eastern Conference semifinal round in 2015, is revered in his hometown. Chicago drafted Rose with the first overall pick in the 2008 NBA Draft and showered him with a tribute video on the team's X, formerly Twitter.

The video, entitled “The kid from Englewood turned into a Chicago legend” begins with a clip from when he was drafted to the best highlights of his career with the the Bulls.

Expand Tweet

Derrick Rose spent seven years with the Bulls and retires as the franchise's fifth all-time leader in assists (2,516) and 11th all-time leader in points (8,001).