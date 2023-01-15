The Chicago Bulls will look to get back on track against the Golden State Warriors. Following a stretch where they won eight times in 11 games, they are bringing a three-game losing streak into their Sunday matchup against Stephen Curry and friends. Before tip-off, there is a key question to ask: is DeMar DeRozan playing tonight vs. the Warriors?

DeMar DeRozan injury status vs. Warriors

DeRozan is listed as questionable on the NBA’s official injury report with a right quad strain. He has missed the last two games for the Bulls, both of which were losses.

In 41 games this season, DeRozan is averaging 26.1 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.9 assists while shooting 50.6 percent from the field. He has continued to play at an All-Star level despite the Bulls taking a step back as a team.

As the trade deadline approaches, many are looking to the Bulls as a team to potentially trade off some key pieces, though they are reportedly looking to take the opposite approach. They will try to prove that last season, when they briefly had the top seed in the Eastern Conference, was no fluke.

The Bulls’ injury report also lists Zach LaVine as probable to play with a right hand contusion. Tony Bradley is listed as questionable and Lonzo Ball and Javonte Green have been ruled out. Meanwhile, Golden State will be without Andre Iguodala, James Wiseman, Jonathan Kuminga and JaMychal Green. To say that DeMar DeRozan is playing tonight vs. the Warriors is not certain, though Chicago certainly hopes it is.