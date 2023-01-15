The Chicago Bulls are slated for a marquee matchup on Sunday against the returning Stephen Curry and the defending champs Golden State Warriors. Unfortunately for Chicago, they might need to battle the Dubs without their two top stars with both DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine popping up on the injury report.

DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine injury status vs. Warriors

It goes without saying that the Bulls will struggle mightily if both DeRozan and LaVine are unable to suit up on Sunday. This is the harsh reality Chicago is facing with DeRozan being tagged as questionable to play due to a quad strain. The silver lining here is that LaVine is probable to suit up despite dealing with a right hand contusion.

DeRozan has missed two straight games because of his quad problem, and Sunday could be his third consecutive night out for the Bulls. The questionable tag is an upgrade, though, which means that there’s still a slim chance that he takes the floor against the Warriors. If he is unable to go, however, DeRozan’s next chance to play will be on Thursday against the Detroit Pistons, following a three-day break for the Bulls.

LaVine, on the other hand, played through his hand injury on Friday against the Thunder. It doesn’t sound like a serious issue, so it’s likely that we will see LaVine in the starting lineup on Sunday.

The Warriors, on the other hand, will be without Andre Iguodala, JaMychal Green, James Wiseman, and Jonathan Kuminga.