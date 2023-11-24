All-Star guard Zach LaVine has appeared on the Bulls' injury report ahead of Friday's in-season tournament game vs. the Raptors.

On Friday night, the Chicago Bulls will take on the Toronto Raptors in their second-to-last NBA In-Season Tournament group stage game. Currently 5-11 on the season, the Bulls desperately need a win, especially over a team like the Raptors in the Eastern Conference. However, the Bulls may have to try and earn this win without one of their stars, as Zach LaVine finds himself on the injury report. With LaVine's status unclear for this matchup, the question is now: Is Zach LaVine playing tonight vs. the Raptors?

Zach LaVine injury status vs. Raptors

Zach LaVine is currently listed as questionable to play against the Raptors on Friday night due to right foot soreness. The All-Star guard has been dealing with a what he recently described as a right mid-foot sprain, but it does not appear as if this injury is too serious. At the same time, it has limited LaVine's ability to play, as he recently missed his team's last game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Chicago went on to lose this game 116-102 on the road.

After not missing a single game to begin the season, LaVine is now in danger of missing his second straight game at a time where the Bulls desperately need to start scrapping together some wins.

Given their slow start to the season and the internal frustrations that exist, the Bulls have become the center of trade discussions in the NBA. Many around the league expect to them to be sellers at this season's trade deadline, leading to questions about LaVine and his future with the organization after recently signing a five-year, $215 million contract in 2022.

As well as LaVine hearing his name come up in trade rumors, the Bulls are also receiving interest for Ale Caruso and Patrick Williams.

LaVine has been, and continues to be, one of the leaders of the Bulls. His scoring production cannot be replicated, hence his importance to Chicago's potential success.

In a total of 15 games this season, LaVine has averaged 21.3 points and 5.1 rebounds per game while shooting 43.1 percent from the floor. Now in his 10th NBA season, seventh with the Bulls, the 28-year old may very well find himself on a new team in the coming months.

Nonetheless, LaVine is still vying for victories in Chicago and looking to play at the highest level possible. So, when it comes to the question of if Zach LaVine is playing tonight vs. the Raptors, we will have to wait and see.