Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine has popped up on the injury report for Wednesday's game against the Thunder with foot soreness.

The Chicago Bulls are off to a brutal start and that's already led to a league-wide belief about this organization blowing it up at the trade deadline, if not sooner. Zach LaVine is the one most likely to be moved first, with a plethora of teams eyeing the high-flying guard, despite his hefty contract. LaVine was heated a few nights ago after another Bulls loss, storming off the court in frustration. And as the trade rumors continue to swirl, he's popped up on the injury report for Wednesday's contest against the surging Oklahoma City Thunder. But, he is listed as probable with foot soreness and an illness.

LaVine has not missed a single game in 2023-24, averaging 21.3 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 3.3 assists in 15 contests while shooting 43% from the field and 33% from downtown. He just had a pair of brutal outings versus the Miami Heat though, registering a mere 13 points in back-to-back games.

The former UCLA has voiced his frustration with the Bulls' struggles and refused to comment on the ongoing trade buzz. But, his numbers are clearly not there. Zach LaVine is averaging his lowest number of points since 2017-18 when he played in just 24 games. While it's still very early in the campaign, it's not a good sign.

Chicago is clearly going in no positive direction at the moment. It's clear they need to break this core up and start from scratch. Alex Caruso, who is also a trade candidate, is listed as probable for Wednesday as well with a toe strain. The Bulls are 5-10.