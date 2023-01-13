Lonzo Ball has yet to play a single minute for the Chicago Bulls this season. The 25-year-old underwent surgery on his left knee during the offseason and at this point, it doesn’t sound like he’s going to be back anytime soon. As a matter of fact, there have been fears that Ball could end up missing the entire season for Chicago.

All hope is not lost on the Lonzo Ball front, though. The Bulls guard recently shared a couple of videos of himself working out via Instagram, and it looks like he’s been ramping up his activity ahead of an impending return to action:

Ball is clearly testing his left knee in the clips above. It looks like he’s running at close to top speed on the treadmill, and the fact that he’s putting a lot of weight on the injured knee in his jumping exercises definitely bodes well for the state of his recovery. Lonzo went up to throw down a two-handed dunk as well, which could point to the fact that he’s actually making excellent progress in his rehab.

This obviously gives Bulls fans a glimmer of hope for Ball’s potential return this season. Let’s not get too excited, though. This young man has taken much longer than expected on his road to recovery, and while there is indeed reason to feel optimistic about his imminent comeback, it would be best to hold off any and all excitement until we hear official word from the Bulls.