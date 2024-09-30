The 2024-25 NBA season is right around the corner, and this is a big one for the Chicago Bulls. There are a lot of storylines surrounding the team, and one of the biggest is the status of Lonzo Ball. Ball hasn't played in a game since January of 2022. He missed the remainder of that season, and then he missed all of last year. However, he and the Bulls are both hopeful that he will be able to play on opening night.

Lonzo Ball has been vocal about his injury this offseason and the steps that he has taken to get back on the court. The amount of time that he has missed is unusual, but he and the Bulls have both expressed confidence in him returning to action at the beginning of this upcoming season. That is still the goal for him and the team.

“That’s the plan,” Arturas Karnisovas said at Bulls media day in regard to Ball playing on opening night.

After not playing for over two years, it's going to big adjustment for Ball to jump right back into things. He has been easing his way back into the game of basketball for awhile now so it's not like he's going cold turkey into this season. Still, going back to full participation in activities with the team and playing in actual NBA basketball games will obviously be a major step up for him. The Bulls will be taking things slowly.

“Going into camp, we’ll have to bring him up slowly,” Karnisovas said. “He’s already played 5-on-5 but we haven't seen him go through camp so there will be lot of learning… it will take time.”

Ball talked more about his injury during Bulls media day, and his comments show just how serious it was.

“I pretty much have a brand new knee,” Ball said, according to a post from K.C. Johnson.

The Bulls begin preseason play next week

The Bulls will begin preseason action on October 8th against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Just a little over a week before we get to see the team in action for the first time this season. The regular season isn't far away either as the Bulls will take on the New Orleans Pelicans on the road to begin the season on October 23rd. Chicago is hoping that Lonzo Ball will be ready for that one. Here is what the Bulls are looking at for their first month of the regular season:

Wed. Oct. 23 at New Orleans 7:00 p.m.

Fri. Oct. 25 at Milwaukee 7:00 p.m.

Sat. Oct. 26 Oklahoma City 7:00 p.m.

Mon. Oct. 28 at Memphis 7:00 p.m.

Wed. Oct. 30 Orlando 7:00 p.m.

Fri. Nov. 1 at Brooklyn 6:30 p.m.

Mon. Nov. 4 Utah 7:30 p.m.

Wed. Nov. 6 at Dallas 7:30 p.m.

Thur. Nov. 7 Minnesota 7:00 p.m. NBA TV

Sat. Nov. 9 at Atlanta 6:30 p.m.

Mon. Nov. 11 Cleveland 7:00 p.m.

Wed. Nov. 13 at New York 6:30 p.m.

Fri. Nov. 15 at Cleveland 6:30 p.m. $

Sun. Nov. 17 Houston 6:00 p.m.

Mon. Nov. 18 at Detroit 6:00 p.m.

Wed. Nov. 20 at Milwaukee 6:30 p.m. ESPN

Fri. Nov. 22 Atlanta 7:00 p.m. $

Sat. Nov. 23 Memphis 7:00 p.m. NBA TV

Tues. Nov. 26 at Washington 6:00 p.m. $

Wed. Nov. 27 at Orlando 6:00 p.m.

Fri. Nov. 29 Boston 7:00 p.m. $

That first month will be crucial for the Bulls as they need to start this season strong. Last year could've been a lot better if they didn't get off to such a shaky start. Having Lonzo Ball back will be big.