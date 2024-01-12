Michael Jordan sends a message to Bulls fans after missing out on the Ring of Honor festivities.

The Chicago Bulls recently held a Ring of Honor gala for legendary players in franchise history. However, Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen were no-shows. Nobody is entirely sure why, but Jordan at least sent a message to the fans after not arriving at the festivities.

Michael Jordan sent a video that was just under a minute and a half. In the clip, the Bulls' legend seemed humble and honored, but he did claim to be “bummed” for missing out on the gala.

Michael Jordan sent this message ahead of our Ring of Honor celebrations: pic.twitter.com/0HjOFFpXUj — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) January 12, 2024

It's cool of Jordan to send a message to the fanbase. Especially considering he's the GOAT. At the same time, it's still disappointing he couldn't attend the Bulls‘ Ring of Honor gala. Additionally, it's awesome to see Michael Jordan still root for the team too. I'm not sure if Chicago is anywhere near being a championship contender right now, but that can certainly change down the road.

The Bulls conduct a Ring of Honor ceremony every two years. This year, the franchise was honoring the multiple individuals who were apart of the championship teams that played with Michael Jordan in the 1990s. The list included “Artis Gilmore, Phil Jackson, Michael Jordan, Johnny “Red” Kerr, Dick Klein, Jerry Krause, Toni Kukoc, Bob Love, Scottie Pippen, Dennis Rodman, Jerry Sloan, Chet Walker, and Tex Winter,” according to Ryan Taylor of Yahoo Sports.

The next ceremony will take place in 2026. Maybe Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen will attend that one. We won't know for sure though until the Bulls conduct that ceremony two years from now.