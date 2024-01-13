Did Jerry Reinsdorf really snub Michael Jordan here?

Jerry Reinsdorf and the Chicago Bulls brought back a number of their star players from the 1995-96 championship team as they induct their first class in the team's Ring of Honor. Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen are both in that initial group, but neither the GOAT nor his top running mate made it to the United Center for the festivities.

The Chicago franchise owner was happy to see many of the former Bulls players and coaches, but he did not acknowledge Jordan or Pippen. Instead, Reinsdorf said that he regretted that the late Jerry Krause could not be there since he was considered the architect of the championship team that won six NBA title in the 1990s, per KC Johnson of NBC Sports.

Unfortunately, when Krause's name was announced, Bulls fans booed and his widow, Thelma Krause, immediately started crying at their action.

The Bulls brought out their former players from multiple eras at halftime. The current Bulls appear to have been pumped up by the celebration, as they put on an outstanding second quarter shooting display and took a 75-62 halftime lead over the Golden State Warriors. However, Golden State rebounded in the second half and earned a 140-131 victory.

One of the reasons the Bulls chose to have the night of honor when the Warriors is the presence of Golden State head coach Steve Kerr. The Warriors leader was a vital member of the Bulls bench mob during their championship run.

Among the returnees from the 1995-96 title team included head coach John Salley, Randy Brown, Bill Wennington, Ron Harper, Luc Longley, Phil Jackson and Toni Kukoc. Jackson received the loudest ovation of those present, although the fans gave standing ovations when the names of Jordan, Pippen and Dennis Rodman were announced.

Jordan thanked the Bulls — including Reinsdorf — via a taped video message.