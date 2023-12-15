Vucevic finishes the game with a statline for the history books

The Chicago Bulls are currently going through a rough patch. Still toward the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings with a 10-16 record despite a recent surge, Chicago is a long, long way from contending. Regardless, in Thursday's win against the Miami Heat, big man Nikola Vucevic was able to put himself in the team's record books.

The 33-year-old veteran is the first center to have at least 24 points, 12 rebounds, seven assists and three steals in a game for the Bulls, as per StatMuse.

Vuc in the win: 24 PTS

12 REB

7 AST

3 STL First center in team history to reach those numbers in a game. https://t.co/qEr0aP7jjx — StatMuse (@statmuse) December 15, 2023

Vucevic is already in his 13th season. Drafted in 2011, the Montenegro native spent his rookie year with the Philadelphia 76ers before being traded to the Orlando Magic, where he arguably spent his best years in the league.

A two-time All-Star with the team, Vucevic currently holds Orlando's franchise record for all-time field goals made. After getting shipped to the Bulls at the 2021 trade deadline, Vucevic experienced a slight drop in numbers, sacrificing his offense while playing alongside scorers DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine.

However, despite their trio remaining intact, the Bulls continue to have trouble cementing themselves as a surefire playoff team. Last season, they failed to make the postseason after losing to the Miami Heat in the play-in tournament. With the trade rumors surrounding Lavine heating up, it seems like Chicago might be looking to change up its core in hopes of a more promising future.

Whatever happens, Nikola Vucevic will surely continue to play his fundamentally sound game. The soft-spoken big man is never involved in any kind of drama, and that's why fans love him. He just goes out there and keeps doing what he does.