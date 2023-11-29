While the Bulls' slow start will likely lead to changes around the franchise, firing head coach Billy Donovan won't be one of them.

The Chicago Bulls are in a bit of disarray with Zach Lavine's name in trade rumors and their record sitting at just 5-14. However, the Bulls aren't yet prepared to put head coach Billy Donovan on the hot seat.

Chicago signed Donovan to an extension prior to the 2022-23 season. Furthermore, he is widely respected in the Bulls' locker room. Bulls ownership has no plans to move on from Donovan, via KC Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago.

While Donovan might be staying, that doesn't mean there won't be changes across their roster. Lavine has been one of the most talked about players in terms of a potential trade. If Chicago were to deal him, it would send their franchise in an entirely new direction. But with Lavine open to a trade, the Bulls might not have a choice.

Even with Lavine, the Bulls have been struggling on offense. They rank 28th in in the league, averaging 106.2 points per game. Their defense has been adequate, ranking 14th by allowing 112.8 PPG. However, it clearly hasn't been enough for Chicago to string together wins.

With age across their roster, Chicago may be forced to embark on a retooling of sorts to get them back into playoff contention. But as the roster goes through metamorphosis, the Bulls still want Billy Donovan leading the charge.

It's clear the Bulls have a lot of changes to make if they want to get back to winning. But firing Donovan isn't on the agenda as he will play a massive role in shaping the new-look roster.