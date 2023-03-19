Chicago Bulls point guard Patrick Beverley can’t understand why opponents decide to leave him open from beyond the arc.

For one, the 11-year veteran isn’t afraid to let it fly. Beverley has 2,627 career 3-point attempts between the regular season and postseason.

Secondly, Beverley has made 37.5 percent of his threes in the regular season. He also has made 36.1 percent of his 3-pointers in the postseason.

Following the Bulls’ 113-99 victory over the Miami Heat on Saturday, Beverley would make note of his numbers. Questioning why he isn’t respected more as a 3-point threat, Beverley tells Sam Smith of Bulls.com, “I’m 38% in my career from three over a decade.”

“But no matter how well I shoot it,.. people want to leave me open. Keep letting them do it.”

Beverley went 5-10 from 3-point range against the Heat, with his five 3-point conversions a season-high. Beverley is now shooting 35.9 percent from 3-point range in the 11 games that he’s played with Chicago, and is shooting 35.0 percent from 3 for the season.

Frankly, while Beverley has been a reliable 3-point threat throughout his career, the last two seasons have seen him shooting just 34.6 percent from 3 over his past 114 games. Those numbers undoubtedly factor into why defenses have opted to leave him open.

Beverley just has to make them pay.

Speaking to reporters about the wide open attempts that he’s been seeing since joining the Bulls, Beverley says “it was nothing out of the regular. They were wide open threes.”

Patrick Beverley on the Bulls’ win over the Heat: “This was a professional win. We came in understanding that this was a must-need win.” pic.twitter.com/lbQ16PeE4d — Darnell Mayberry (@DarnellMayberry) March 19, 2023

“I think I missed my first three. They were completely wide open…guys just made the right plays, were unselfish. And I got a coach that believes in me…”