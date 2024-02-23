Patrick Williams has been out for a few weeks now for the Chicago Bulls as he is currently battling a left foot injury. There was some hope in Chicago that he could return after the All-Star break, but he is out again. The Bulls are back to game action on Thursday night as the Boston Celtics are in town.
The Bulls have battled injury trouble all season long, and they will have to survive a little bit longer without Patrick Williams. Some other notable injuries that the team is dealing with are Zach LaVine who is out for the season, and Torrey Craig is also out against the Celtics because of a right knee injury.
It is unclear when exactly Williams will return to the lineup for the Bulls, but it shouldn't be too much longer. It doesn't sound like it is a very serious injury, and he has had a few weeks to heal up now.
The Bulls certainly want Williams back as soon as possible as they have just 27 games left this season, and they are trying to make the playoffs. Chicago will need all hands on deck if they want to get into the postseason. Depth will be crucial down the stretch for this team.
With about a month and a half left in the regular season, the Bulls are currently 26-29 and they are in ninth place in the East. If the season ended today, Chicago would make the play-in tournament, but they want to make it farther than that.