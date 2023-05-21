A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

Earlier in this season’s NBA Playoffs, Ja Morant and Giannis Antetokounmpo both suffered series-altering injuries on what turned out to be almost the exact same play. Morant hurt his wrist while Antetokounmpo suffered a back injury after both players were involved in an offensive foul that saw them take the hit after an opposing defender attempted to take a charge on them. Because of these rather disturbing turn of events, some talk emerged about the league potentially making a significant rule change with regard to the offensive foul — a notion that clearly does not sit well with Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso.

Speaking on a recent episode of JJ Redick’s podcast, Caruso explained in detail why he believes it would be a terrible decision by the NBA if they were to remove this crucial element of the game:

“If they take the charge out of the game, then they might as well have a shooting contest every night,” said the Bulls guard. “What are you supposed to do? The rules are already skewed for the offensive guys. … I understand there was some uporar. It’s unlucky that multiple guys in multiple nights kind of got injured on the same kind of play. It’s such a small sample size. The percentage of times that guys take charges and it’s positive and nobody gets hurt and you just take the ball out to the other way is probably much higher.”

The man has a point. You also have to note that Caruso is one of the most adept players in the league in terms of taking charges, so he’s obviously going to be affected by this potential rule change. It’s no surprise that the Bulls stud is totally against any and all talk about abolishing the offensive foul — and Alex Caruso wasn’t shy about letting his true feelings known about it.