The Chicago Bulls are making a late addition to their training camp roster, signing free agent big man Kenneth Lofton Jr. to a one-year contract.

Lofton Jr. will have the opportunity to compete for a roster spot during training camp, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Lofton Jr. has bounced around the NBA the past two seasons, spending time with the Memphis Grizzlies, Philadelphia 76ers and Utah Jazz. Despite playing sparingly in the NBA, Lofton Jr. has dominated the G League. During the 2022-23 season, the 6-6, 275 pound Lofton Jr. won the NBA G League Rookie of the Year award, putting up 20.2 points, 10.5 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.2 steals per game for the Memphis Hustle. Lofton Jr. continued to put up huge numbers in the G League last season, averaging a ridiculous 25.1 points and 9.5 rebounds.

When Lofton Jr. has gotten a chance to play legitimate minutes at the NBA level, he's shown that he can be a very productive player. During his first and only career start in the final regular season game of the 2022-23 season with the Grizzlies, Lofton Jr. recorded a career high 42 points and 14 rebounds. He became the first player since the NBA started tracking starts in 1970-71 to record 40 points and 10 rebounds in their first career start.

Last season in four games with the Jazz near the end of the year, Lofton Jr. was once again able to get some playing time and impressed. He averaged 13.8 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.8 assists in 22.8 minutes per game while shooting 33.3% from three.

What can Kenneth Lofton Jr. provide for the Bulls?

Lofton Jr. should have the opportunity to compete for some backup minutes at the four or five with rookie forward and No. 11 overall pick in this year's draft Matas Buzelis and second year big Adama Sanogo. Especially if the 19-year-old Buzelis isn't ready to play big minutes at the NBA level right away, the Bulls could use a player with Lofton Jr.'s ability to face up and score points in bunches off of the bench.

The Bulls are expected to take a step back this season after they traded NBA All-Defensive Team member Alex Caruso to the Oklahoma City Thunder for Josh Giddey and DeMar DeRozan signed with the Sacramento Kings. A team with lower expectations and minutes to spare is the perfect opportunity for Lofton Jr. to show that he's more than just a great G League player and can contribute to an NBA team.