Following the death of Pope Francis in late April, the Vatican concluded its conclave this week by electing Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost as the 267th pope, naming him Pope Leo XIV. A Chicago native, Pope Leo’s appointment marks the first time an American has held the papacy — a historic moment that has sparked both solemn reflection and playful commentary.

While Catholics around the world acknowledged the significance of the moment, the sports world found humor in the hometown connection. After Chicago Bears fans drew attention with viral jokes about the team’s ongoing quarterback woes, Chicago Bulls fans joined in with a light-hearted twist of their own.

New Pope Leo XIV from Chicago makes his Vatican entrance to the Chicago Bulls 98 lineup introduction video pic.twitter.com/puLzbo5yVl — THE™ Jessi Davin (@jessithebuckeye) May 8, 2025

Chicago fans imagine Pope Leo introduced like Michael Jordan-era Bulls.

Social media posts began imagining Pope Leo stepping onto the Vatican balcony accompanied by “Sirius” by The Alan Parsons Project — the iconic song used for player introductions during the Michael Jordan era. The track, long associated with Bulls home games in the 1990s, became an unofficial anthem of dominance during the team’s six NBA championships.

Chicago Pope about to walk out to this: pic.twitter.com/GAWD9WeQbL — Kara Fagan (@karafagan) May 8, 2025

Edited clips began to circulate online pairing the pope’s introduction with the high-energy music, drawing laughs and nostalgic reactions from fans. The mashup playfully connected the gravitas of a papal announcement with the cultural legacy of one of the NBA’s most celebrated dynasties.

Prevost’s elevation to the papacy represents a historic shift for the Catholic Church, and his Chicago roots have given the city a unique source of pride. As Pope Leo XIV begins his tenure, Chicago’s sports fans have found a way to honor the moment — blending reverence with the enduring influence of Michael Jordan’s Bulls.