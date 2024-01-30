The Bulls will need guys to step up as Patrick Williams is now out for at least two weeks.

The Chicago Bulls have had a lot of injury trouble this season, and they just received news of yet another. Patrick Williams will miss at least two weeks due to a left foot injury. The Bulls are currently 22-25 and the nine seed in the east, and they are making a push for the playoffs. Zach LaVine is currently out for the Bulls with an injury as well.

“Chicago Bulls forward Patrick Williams has been diagnosed with acute bone edema in his left foot,” A Bulls teams spokesperson said. “Williams will immediately begin a period of active rest and be reassessed in approximately two weeks.”

So, what does this mean for the Bulls going forward? This team is having a good year based off of preseason expectations, but they can't seem to catch a break with the injuries. However, the good news for the Bulls is that the team has responded well to unfortunate injury news so far this season. There was a time when both Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic were out with injuries, and other players simply stepped up in their absence. They will have to do that again.

If you're a Bulls fan, don't be too concerned about this injury to Patrick Williams. It sounds like he won't have to miss a ton of time, and this team has been in this boat before. Williams is averaging around 27 minutes per game and 10 PPG, so he has had good production this season. Other players will need to step up in his absence, but the Bulls have been good in that regard this season.

Obviously, having LaVine and Williams out at the same time isn't ideal, but the Bulls have been through this before. People will need to step up, but they should be healthier in the next couple weeks, and they should be able to hold their own before then.