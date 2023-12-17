Bulls forward DeMar Derozan has been a main fixture of trade conversations since the start of the season but he knowingly keeps himself in the dark on the chatter.

As the Bulls have struggled this season, DeMar DeRozan has been a fixture of several trade rumors as the February deadline looms. DeRozan's standout play has drawn the interest of championship contenders who want to secure an additional scoring option and wing depth. However, DeRozan has kept himself in the dark on all trade chatter in a play to keep his peace of mind, per a feature report by the Chicago Sun Times.

Accoring to the Chicago Sun Time feature, everyone in the general orbit of DeRozan, including his agent, understands the importance of not disturbing him with rumors and speculation during the season.

“This is work time,” he said about ignoring trade rumors. “I don’t want to hear [bleep], to be honest with you. I’ve been with my agent [Aaron Goodwin] my whole career, and him knowing me like he does, people around me know how I am when it comes down to that kind of stuff. Same thing with family stuff back home. If it isn’t an emergency or something serious, I don’t want to hear about it, I don’t need to know about it.”

DeRozan was particular in speaking about staying focused and having tunnel vision only to what's occurring on the court.

“You don’t want that chatter to be a distraction,” he said. “I’ve always been like that, even growing up. If it isn’t something life or death, I don’t need to hear about it, don’t want to hear about it. I’m always that person that if you’re working on something late at night, you don’t want to be bothered.”

The singular focus on his play on the court amid the trade rumors seems to be working. DeMar DeRozan is averaging 22.3 points per game and 5.3 assists since the start of the season. He's had to step up as the primary scoring option as Zach LaVine, who has also been a subject of several trade rumors, is out for an extended period of time with right foot inflammation.