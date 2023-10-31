The NBA is back as the regular season is now in full swing, and the first week of the new year has already provided a lot of excitement. For the Chicago Bulls, the first week has gone better than a lot of people expected. At the beginning of a new season, avoiding a disastrous start is key as it's difficult to climb out of an early-season hole. The Bulls have done just that so far as they are currently 2-2 through four games. The season will take an exciting turn this week for the Bulls as they begin the NBA in-season tournament, which is new this year.

NBA in-season tournament: what to know

This is the first run of the NBA in-season tournament, and it will give teams a postseason feel at the early stages of the new basketball year. The tournament begins on November 3rd with the group stage, and this is when the Bulls will get started as they host the Brooklyn Nets. That game will be the first of four games in group play, as Chicago will play two games at home, and two on the road. Their second matchup will also be at home on November 17th against the Orlando Magic, and then they will play two road games: November 24th against the Toronto Raptors and November 28th against the Boston Celtics. Those five teams make up group East C.

After group play comes the knockout stage. Eight teams will advance from the group stage, all six group winners, and the top two teams that didn't win their group (wild card teams). The first round of the knockout stage will played in team markets, and those games will take place on December 4th and 5th. It will be one game, single elimination. Once the quarterfinal stage is done, the final four teams remaining will head to Las Vegas for the semifinals and championship.

The semi finals and championship will take place on December 7th and 9th at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Those four teams that make it will be competing for the NBA Cup.

NBA in-season tournament: Bulls information

The Chicago Bulls are part of Group East C which also consists of the Brooklyn Nets, Orlando Magic, Toronto Raptors and Boston Celtics. The Bulls have actually already played the Raptors this season, and Chicago got the win by one point in overtime. As previously mentioned, the Bulls will start off group play at home with matchups against the Nets and Magic, and they will then hit the road for games against the Raptors and Celtics.

Bulls NBA in-season tournament predictions

The Bulls aren't supposed to be the best team in the league in this season, but they have gotten off to a decent start, and they actually have a pretty good draw for the in-season tournament. Obviously, going on the road against the Celtics is going to be a tough game, and nobody is predicting that the Bulls will win that one, but the other three games are very winnable. Don't be surprised at all if Chicago ends up finishing in second place in group East C.

Game one against the Nets is at home and Brooklyn isn't that great this season. This game feels like a toss up, but the Bulls can certainly get the job done in front of their home crowd. Chicago has already beaten Toronto, and they will have to do it again in a few weeks. Those both realistically feel like wins for the Bulls. Assuming that the Celtics take care of business, the matchup with the Magic is going to be a big one. The Bulls will be at home, and if they can find a way to win that one too, they should be able to finish in second place in the group and have a shot at the knockout stage.

Trying to predict what would happen if the Bulls do finish in second place in the group is a tall task. It would give them a shot at the knockout stage, but they would be up against six other teams with likely the same group record, so a lot of tiebreakers would come into play. It would be great for this team if they can find a way into that stage, but even if they do, it's unlikely that they go farther than the first round. Regardless of what happens, however, the in-season tournament is going to be a lot of fun for the entire NBA.