DeMar DeRozan gave Chicago Bulls fans an injury scare when he exited Wednesday’s contest against the Philadelphia 76ers due to a quad issue. Fortunately, based on the latest comments from Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic, the health setback is not as serious as initially believed.

DeRozan played for just 21 minutes in the game and didn’t return, raising concerns about his injury and availability moving forward. According to LaVine, however, his backcourt running mate has told him he’s “gonna be alright,” per KC Johnson of NBC Sports.

Meanwhile, Vucevic explained that he doesn’t think DeRozan’s injury is severe enough to raise any concern. He added that the score of the game when DeRozan left the floor might have played a role in the decision to sit him out for the rest of the night. The Bulls were trailing the Sixers by 28 points at the half and were down 30 when DeRozan left the floor midway through the third quarter.

The Bulls are expected to provide more details on DeMar DeRozan’s injury once they have him undergo more tests. It is worth noting, though, that DeRozan appeared to be moving fine in the locker room and has no noticeable limp–which is definitely good news for Chicago.

Here’s to hoping that the injury won’t sideline DeRozan. Chicago really needs his help in their bid to qualify for the Play-In tournament, which received quite a blow in the loss to Philadelphia. The Bulls play the Portland Trail Blazers next on Friday