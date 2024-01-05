Get ready NBA fans! Another treat on the hardwood will tip off as the Charlotte Hornets battle it out with the Chicago Bulls. Join us for our NBA odds series where our Hornets-Bulls prediction and pick will be revealed.

Unfortunately for the Hornets, the struggle bus continues to drive down the road of obscurity. However, Charlotte did happen to snap their lengthy eleven-game losing streak with a much-needed victory over the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday. With a record of 8-24 overall, things need to change in a hurry before another Hornets season fades into oblivion.

Meanwhile, the Bulls have also endured their fair share of struggles at 15-21, but they at least will be looking forward to head home after back-to-back losses out on the road to New York and Philadelphia. As it stands, the Bulls are barely hanging on to relevance within the Eastern Conference, but they still have a chance to make the playoffs with some stellar play during the second half of the NBA season.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Hornets-Bulls Odds

Charlotte Hornets: +8 (-106)

Moneyline: +280

Chicago Bulls: -8 (-114)

Moneyline: -350

Over: 220.5 (-108)

Under: 220.5 (-112)

How to Watch Hornets vs. Bulls

Time: 8:00 ET/5:00 PT

TV: NBC Sports Chicago/NBA League Pass

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Hornets Could Cover The Spread

On paper, this Hornets squad is definitely hurting in more ways than one, but if they can replicate how they played in their latest win over the Kings on the road, then Charlotte will have a puncher's chance to come away with a second-consecutive victory for the first time since Nov. 20th-22nd.

All in all, there's no debate that the Hornets would love to be a pest in regards to forcing a whole lot of Bulls turnovers. Against the Kings, Charlotte surprisingly came to life on the defensive end of the floor and forced Sacramento to 21 turnovers on the evening. No matter how good an opposing team is, the ultimate equalizer for teams like Charlotte who may lack the proper amount of talent in comparison to the “Cream of the Crop” of the NBA is to fly around defensively and make teams be careless with the basketball. If Charlotte can once again perfect this facet of the game while also limiting their own giveaways, then we may have an entreating ball game on our hands!

Not to mention, but one name that could give Charlotte an edge is guard Terry Rozier who is prone to striking fear into the hearts of his opponents. With a monstrous 34-point outing on 13-24 shooting, there is no doubt that Rozier is the type of scorer that can shoot unconsciously when he begins to heat up.

Why The Bulls Could Cover The Spread

After facing off with the “Titans” of the Eastern Conference, the Bulls will have a chance to catch their breath in front of the home fans and use this competition versus Charlotte as a get-right game with the season continuing to march along.

Although it was Chicago that made their money's worth in a valiant effort against New York last time out, they far too frequently were dominated on the boards, By the time the clock hit triple zeroes in the 16-point loss, the Bulls allowed 52 rebounds by the Knicks including 13 of those on the offensive glass. Indeed, the quickest way to give your opponent all of the confidence in the world is through second-chance opportunities which cannot be the case on Friday night if Chicago wants to avoid a major letdown.

Luckily, the Bulls did happen to turn the ball over eleven times and even found some creative ways to get to the free-throw line. All together, Chicago is shooting 78% from the charity stripe this season and they will need to cash in on their trips to the line to keep an arm's length from a feisty Hornets squad.

Above all else, the Bulls will need to rely on their star power to push them over the top in this Eastern Conference matchup. With the likes of DeMar DeRozan continuing to be the go-to man with guys like Zach LeVine continuing to be held out of the starting lineup due to injury, running the offense through the 34-year-old veteran's hands will be a must. Thus far, DeRozan is averaging a healthy 22.4 points per game and is fresh off of a 28-point outing against the Knicks.

Final Hornets-Bulls Prediction & Pick

While this contest may not be easy on the eyes, be sure to side with the Bulls if you are looking to make a bang for your buck.

Final Hornets-Bulls Prediction & Pick: Chicago Bulls: -8 (-114)