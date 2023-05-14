There are times when the main issue for a player is fitting alongside his teammates. There are also times when the main issue for a team is chemistry. For the Phoenix Suns, those moments have converged and it’s among the reasons they were eliminated from the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Given how well Kevin Durant and Devin Booker played offensively this postseason, people expected the star duo to outlast the Nuggets. This even with Denver being led by two-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic and getting a strong playoff performance from the fiery Jamal Murray.

Ultimately, for the Suns to defeat the Nuggets, they needed 24-year-old center Deandre Ayton to step up against Jokic.

Yet, although Ayton had his moments against Denver, he was completely outclassed by the Sombor native. Looking gassed on the court and downtrodden on the sideline as he was berated by teammates, his decision not to play in Game 6 due to a rib injury was interpreted in multiple ways.

Particularly in light of the negative aura that’s surrounded Suns for a couple of seasons, which seemingly culminating in Ayton signing a contract offer from the Indiana Pacers last summer.

All of which leads to questions about whether the Suns will continue to hang onto Ayton. Or if they’ll trade the Bohemian big man to a franchise willing to bet on his blend of length, athleticism and scoring potential.

3 reasons Bulls must trade for Deandre Ayton

If the Phoenix Suns decide to trade Deandre Ayton this offseason, the Chicago Bulls come to mind as a potential suitor for multiple reasons. A franchise now trying to re-tool its roster with Zach LaVine as the focal point, bringing in Ayton as a young and athletic defensive anchor has the potential to be promising.

That said, the primary reason that the Bulls need to complete a trade for Ayton has less to do with him than who Chicago has had starting at center for the two-plus seasons.

Nikola Vucevic may be leaving

With star center Nikola Vucevic heading towards free agency this offseason, the Chicago Bulls have to brace themselves for the legitimate possibility that he really does leave.

A skilled pivot that’s averaged 18.2 points, 11.1 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game in his Bulls tenure, Vucevic has greatly enhanced the scoring potential of the Bulls. Though Chicago still underwhelmed during his tenure, they would have long since fallen victim to inconsistency without him.

Though young players like Coby White and Ayo Dosunmo have flashed potential, Vucevic has been an unflappable force for Chicago, averaging 17.6 points, 11.0 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game in each of the past two seasons.

Vucevic is no spring chicken at 32-years-old and has a number of issues on the defensive end. Nonetheless, as one of their most consistent players and their best big man. As a result, his absence is undoubtedly going to be felt.

Improving the defense

Perhaps it’s a strange time to bring this up. After all, Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic was absolutely dominant against the Phoenix Suns. That said, Jokic makes most of the people that are trying to guard him look bad. Even 3-time Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert is on that list, to put Jokic’s greatness in perspective.

That said, at this point, Ayton is an underrated defender. One who truly has an impactful presence both ends of the court.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

His sheer size at 6-foot-11 and 250 pounds can deter teams from wanting drive straight at the rim nonstop.

To that point, Ayton is at his best when he uses his length and strength to force opponents into tougher spots. In general, his physical abilities and dedication to being a great defender just set him apart from other centers. He isn’t going to be stepping out to guard players on the perimeter full-time. Nonetheless, his ability to slide his feet and stay in a perfect defensive stance is invaluable.

Upper echelon defenders in Alex Caruso and Patrick Williams are likely to start for the Chicago Bulls next season. With Ayton beside them as a complementary piece that should be in a Bulls uniform for a long time, the Bulls could be a real force on the defensive end.

Moving on from DeMar DeRozan, Lonzo Ball

The Chicago Bulls could be interested in Deandre Ayton and open to a DeMar DeRozan trade. If so, the writing may already be on the wall for both teams this offseason.

However, if the Bulls trade Lonzo Ball and his contract in the same deal, it would be the right message.

In order to achieve that goal, this might be best deal for the Bulls and Suns:

Bulls receive – Deandre Ayton, Chris Paul

Suns receive – DeMar DeRozan, Lonzo Ball, Andre Drummond, conditional first-round pick

Of note, acquiring Chris Paul allows the Bulls to start a true point guard in their backcourt beside Zach LaVine. As previously mentioned, Ayton and Patrick Williams will be terrific big men for the Bulls on the defensive end.

Not to be discounted is the possibility that trading DeRozan is addition by subtraction.

DeRozan is a future Hall of Famer and excellent offensive player. Nonetheless, 2022 first-round pick Dalen Terry may shine in his stead.

In his second and final season with the Arizona Wildcats, Terry averaged 8.0 points, 3.9 assists and 1.2 steals per game. All while shooting 36.4 percent from 3 and impressing as a two-way playmaker.

He played limited minutes with the Bulls after they selected him 18th overall in the 2022 NBA Draft. However, he also played limited minutes in the G League.

Still, he averaged 19.7 points, 7.7 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.3 block per game while shooting 41.7 percent from 3 in three regular season games with the Windy City Bulls. His averages were only a bit more modest for Windy City during the Showcase Cup. In those 10 contests, he averaged 12.8 points, 6.9 rebounds, 4.6 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.5 blocks per game. Furthermore, he knocked down 39.3 percent of his 3-pointers.

That gives him 50 combined games between his sophomore season and time in the G League as a sample size. Enough to believe Terry could fit as a facilitator, perimeter defender and off-ball threat.