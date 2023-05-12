Rumor has it, the Chicago Bulls are looking to make some serious changes to their player personnel this coming summer, and a recent report by one NBA insider suggests that they could be willing to pair star centerpiece Zach LaVine with a recently eliminated rising star talent.

When sitting down with an anonymous GM, Heavy on Sports’ Sean Deveney was informed that the Windy City could be a realistic destination for polarizing Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton in the event that he’s shopped this offseason, which would not only add more firepower alongside Zach LaVine, but it would also provide the Bulls with a replacement option for impending free agent Nikola Vucevic.

“It’s almost certain they will look into trading him. I think they feel like they can do all right with a mishmash of decent centers and changing their focus on getting better talent around those two star guys,” the NBA GM told Deveney. “That’s been true for the past couple of years, really. Deandre has butted heads with Monty (Williams). But he can be a great player, still, it just needs to be somewhere else.

“It is a tough market for trading centers, though. They are about to find that out. The team that might be the most interesting getting into that mix is Chicago, and I’ve heard he’s on the list, at least. Lot still depends on the (draft) lottery.”

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Aside from the help that such an acquisition would provide Zach LaVine, Deveney would also note that sources informed him that the Suns need more versatility within their arsenal, which resulted in him suggesting that trading DeMar DeRozan for Deandre Ayton could be a realistic scenario for the Bulls and the Suns.

“A more likely swap for the Suns and Bulls would center on sending out Ayton for DeMar DeRozan. The Bulls have not shopped their star wing but that could be coming, considering he is 33 and heading into the final year of his contract,” Deveney wrote.

He would go on to state that sources have informed him the Bulls are “open to reshaping its roster with guard Zach LaVine as the clear No. 1 go-to option,” thus insinuating that DeMar DeRozan’s time with the Bulls could soon be coming to an end.