Drafted in the second-round of the 2021 NBA Draft by the Chicago Bulls, Ayo Dosunmu has been a key part of the Bulls' rotations the last two seasons. With Lonzo Ball continuing to deal with knee problems, Dosunmu stepped up into a starting role in Chicago and he will be a part of their future after inking a new deal in free agency.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Dosunmu and the Bulls agreed to a three-year, $21 million contract that keeps the young guard in Chicago through the 2025-26 season.

Bulls guard Ayo Dosunmu has agreed to a three-year, $21 million deal to stay in Chicago, per @wojespn. pic.twitter.com/cSPhbawfiL — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) July 21, 2023

Through his first two seasons in the NBA, Dosunmu has started in 91 of the 157 regular season games he's played with the Bulls, averaging 8.7 points and 2.9 assists per game while shooting 50.6 percent from the floor and 34.4 percent from three-point range.

A dynamic, lengthy guard who can defend multiple positions, Dosunmu is a player the Bulls have prioritized in their rotations. Still just 23 years old, there is still room for him to grow into a better scoring and shooting threat as well.

When free agency began, Dosummu was a restricted free agent as a result of the near $5 million qualifying offer Chicago extended his way. Over the last three weeks, interest in the former second-round pick had been low, which resulted in many believing that he would return to the Bulls on this one-year qualifying offer. With the Bulls not wanting him to leave for another team though that was still searching for backcourt depth, they decided to extend him on this new three-year contract.

Chicago has been busy this offseason, as they added Jevon Carter from the Milwaukee Bucks on a three-year contract and they also signed veteran wing Torrey Craig from the Phoenix Suns on a two-year deal. Two-time All-Star center Nikola Vucevic also received a three-year, $60 million contract to remain with the Bulls.

A lot of question marks surround this franchise entering the 2023-24 season though, especially since the Bulls missed the playoffs this past year and since Ball remains sidelined indefinitely. Trade rumors involving both Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan continue to pop up every now and then, but the Bulls appear to be running things back in hopes that they can shift the tide on their recent misfortunes.

Re-signing Ayo Dosunmu appeared to be a priority, as Chicago would not have committed themselves to a three-year deal if they did not envision the young guard being a core part of their franchise.