Bulls star Zach LaVine did not seem too thrilled with his season-low shot attempts against the Miami Heat on Monday night.

Zach LaVine's future with the Chicago Bulls is very much in question right now. Ever since reports surface suggesting that both he and the team are open to trade possibilities that are available, LaVine has not necessarily looked like himself. Perhaps this is just because of the Bulls' early season struggles, but it's not hard to believe that he has mentally checked out of Chicago.

The Bulls find themselves 5-10 through their first 15 games of the 2023-24 season. Recently taking down the Miami Heat 102-97 over the weekend, a game that ended with LaVine ignoring media members and storming off the court for no apparent reason, the Bulls were unable to pick up back-to-back wins for the first time this season, losing 118-100 at home to the Heat on Monday night.

To make matters worse, LaVine was abysmal in this second game against Miami, as the All-Star guard scored just 13 points on 5-of-9 shooting, a season-low in shot attempts for him. After the game, LaVine did not seem too thrilled with the way things played out against the Heat despite the notion that he is just taking what's in front of him.

“I'm just trying to read the play that's in front of me,” LaVine said in the locker room after the game, via

Bulls reporter Drew Stevens. “Each play, each game is different. Obviously, I want to be able to score the ball and put the ball in the basket, but every play and every game is different. So, it's just continue to read the game and see where we go from there.”

LaVine did not specifically mention his season-low shot attempts, but it was clear to see that he was bothered by the way Monday night's game went.

The 28-year-old All-Star has been the most discussed player pertaining to this year's trade block and trade deadline in February. While no deal appears to be imminent at this time, various playoff contending teams such as the Heat, Los Angeles Lakers, Philadelphia 76ers, and others have spoke with the Bulls about LaVine in recent months. Rival teams are also inquiring about the availability of defensive-minded guard Alex Caruso and former first-round pick Patrick Williams.

Amid their slow start to the season, it appears as if changes are on the horizon for the Bulls. Not only could LaVine and Caruso possibly be traded in the coming months, but head coach Billy Donovan finds himself on the hot seat with the future of the organization looking uncertain at this time.

Currently 10 games below .500 to begin the season, the Bulls are currently in a deep hole. While there is certainly still time to turn things around, the clock is ticking on LaVine's immediate future with the franchise he's spent the last six years of his career with.