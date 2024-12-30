ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

We're set to bring you another betting prediction and pick as we kick this week off in the NBA, heading to the Eastern Conference for this next tilt between familiar foes. The Chicago Bulls (14-18) will visit the Charlotte Hornets (7-24) as both teams try to break recent losing streaks. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Bulls-Hornets prediction and pick.

The Chicago Bulls are fourth in the Central Division and occupy the nine-spot in the Eastern standings. They've split their last 10 games at 5-5 and most recently broke a three-game skid with a 116-111 win over the Milwaukee Bucks. They'll head into this matchup as the road favorites with some momentum.

The Charlotte Hornets are currently thirteenth overall in Eastern Conference. They've gone 1-14 over their last 15 games and have lost seven consecutively heading into this contest. They'll look to bounce back from their most recent 106-94 loss to Oklahoma City as the home underdogs here.

Here are the Bulls-Hornets NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Bulls-Hornets Odds

Chicago Bulls: -5 (-110)

Moneyline: -210

Charlotte Hornets: +5 (-110)

Moneyline: +176

Over: 225.5 (-110)

Under: 225.5 (-110)

How To Watch Bulls vs. Hornets

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET/ 4:00 p.m. PT

TV: NBC Sports Chicago, NBA League Pass

Why the Bulls Could Cover the Spread/Win

This Chicago Bulls managed to snap their losing streak with a statement win at home over the Milwaukee Bucks in their last game. Although the Bucks were without Giannis Antetokounmpo, it marked the Bulls' second win over Milwaukee in four meetings as the two sides concluded their season series. It was a collective effort with four of their starters scoring double-digit totals and Josh Giddey posting a 23-15-10 line for the thirteenth triple-double of his career.

With Josh Giddey effectively running point for this team, it offers a chance for veterans on the team like Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic to focus their efforts on scoring the ball with their versatile skill sets. While the Bulls' bench lacks a similar scoring identity, they more than make up for it with their defensive play and ability to hustle to the basketball. They also shot 39% from three and will be looking to have another efficient night from the field.

Why the Hornets Could Cover the Spread/Win

Not much is going right for the Hornets at the moment and they've now lost their last four consecutive games by double-digits. This streak includes losses to the Washington Wizards and an ailing 76ers squad, so the Hornets will have to come up with a seriously different approach if they want to escape from this current slump. Without LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller in this lineup, the Hornets have been struggling to find production on both ends of the floor. They'll need to be perfect in this one if they want a chance to beat Chicago.

While their two guards remain out, it'll be up to the front court of Miles Bridges and Mark Williams to pick up the load for the Hornets in scoring the ball. They're both an athletic tandem and give the Hornets a great advantage in rebounding the ball, but they'll need to focus their efforts on both ends of the floor and drive this team with their energy. Look for Mark Williams to be very active in the paint against a team he can find success against in Chicago.

Final Bulls-Hornets Prediction & Pick

The Bulls took down the Hornets 109-95 during the first meeting between these teams, out-shooting Charlotte from the field and from behind the arc. However, the Hornets managed to out-rebound the Bulls and they could see success in this one if both Miles Bridges and Mark Williams turn in strong performances.

However, we've seen this Bulls team improve with their defense over the last few games and they're 7-0 ATS against the Hornets in their most recent meetings. The Bulls are also 8-8 ATS on the road this season, going 9-7 overall and posting a 4-2 record when listed as the betting favorites.

While he was relatively quiet in their last win, Zach LaVine will see an advantageous matchup against the Hornets and should improve his scoring ahead of this one. The Bulls have too many options to look towards mounting scoring runs, so we like them to get out to an early lead as they cruise in this game. Let's roll with the Chicago Bulls to cover their spread on the road.

Final Bulls-Hornets Prediction & Pick: Chicago Bulls -5 (-110)