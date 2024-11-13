ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Chicago Bulls hit the road to take on the New York Knicks Wednesday night. Check out our NBA odds series as we hand out a Bulls-Knicks prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Why the Bulls Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Bulls have a record below .500. However, they are playing better basketball than their record shows. Chicago has been able to play close games with a lot of good teams, which seems like a bit of a participation trophy. However, when the spread is 8.5 points, that is something to keep in mind. The Bulls seem to be in most games, and three of their four wins have come on the road. If they continue to play teams close, they will cover.

The Knicks are very good at shooting the three this season. They are third in three-point percentage, and they make almost 14 per game. However, the Bulls, through all their flaws, do a decent job defending the three. Opponents shoot just 32.5 percent from deep against them, which is the third-lowest in the NBA. If the Bulls can do a good job defending the three on Wednesday, they will be able to cover the spread.

The Bulls play a lot faster than the Knicks. New York wants to slow it down and play a half court offense while taking up most of the shot clock. The Bulls want to play fast, shoot early, and take more shots. Speeding up the pace could hurt the Knicks in this game. The Knicks tend to leave shooters open at times, as well. New York's starters also play a lot of minutes, so the Bulls picking up the pace will work to their advantage on Wednesday.

Why the Knicks Could Cover the Spread/Win

Chicago may not allow many threes, but they give up a whole lot of points. The Bulls are allowing 120.2 points per game, which is the fourth-highest in the league. Along with that, Chicago allows opponents to shoot 47.6 percent from the floor. The Bulls allow the highest percentage within five feet, and the most shots made within that distance, as well. The Knicks have to work the ball inside, but they should be able to put up a lot of points.

The Bulls also want to shoot the three. A large percentage of their points come from beyond the arc, so the Knicks have to be strong on their closeouts, and make sure to find the shooters. Being able to find Zach Lavine and Coby White on the court is going to be key. If the Knicks can make sure the shooters are accounted for, they will be able to win this game at home.

New York should be able to force turnovers in this game. Chicago is coming off a game in which they turned the ball over 21 times. The Bulls lose games because of this. In fact, the Bulls average 16.0 turnovers per game. Chicago is often times out of control in the paint, and the Knicks should be able to get active on the defensive end. If they can force more turnovers, the Knicks will win.

Final Bulls-Knicks Prediction & Pick

The Knicks are the better team, but I think the Bulls will keep it close. I will take Chicago to cover.

Final Bulls-Knicks Prediction & Pick: Bulls +8.5 (-110)