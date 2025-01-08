ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

These two teams are extremely similar this season. They both can't find consistent play as a team. The Pacers are playing slightly better, but there is not much difference overall. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Bulls-Pacers prediction and pick.

The Bulls have been very inconsistent this year. They have the talent to get to the play-in spot, but it has struggled. Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic are the two biggest keys for the Bulls in this game and all season. They have a big challenge in this game against a fellow Central division foe and can gain momentum toward eventually getting a winning record.

The Pacers have a lot of potential this year but have been inconsistent. There is talent like Pascal Siakam, Bennedict Mathurin, and Tyrese Haliburton. However, they have not found consistency despite last year feeling like a breakthrough moment for this current roster. They have a lot of great pieces and can get a big win in this home game against the Bulls.

Here are the Bulls-Pacers NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Bulls-Pacers Odds

Chicago Bulls: +7 (-110)

Moneyline: +210

Indiana Pacers: -7 (-110)

Moneyline: -255

Over: 242 (-108)

Under: 242 (-112)

How To Watch Bulls vs. Pacers

Time: 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT

TV: Chicago Sports Network

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why the Bulls Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Bulls have been red-hot on offense this season. They are fifth in scoring at 117.8 points per game, 12th in field goal percentage at 46.7%, and ninth in three-point percentage at 37.3%. Seven different Bulls are averaging over double digits, with Zach LaVine leading at 23.1 points up to this point. Then, Josh Giddey leads the team in assists at 6.8 per game. LaVine and Nikola Vucevic are the two biggest keys to how this offense runs.

LaVine is the engine that makes this team go on offense in the backcourt, and Vucevic is the main key down low. LaVine can take advantage of a Pacers defense that has struggled all year. The Bulls can keep pace with Indiana on the road and go bucket for bucket with them.

Like the Bulls, the Pacers have struggled to find success on defense. They are 22nd in scoring defense, at 116.1 points per game, 24th in field goal defense, at 47.6%, and 20th in three-point defense, at 36.2%. Down low, Siakam leads the team in rebounding at 7.3 per game, but Myles Turner is just behind him with seven per game.

Also, two Pacers average at least one block per game, with Myles Turner leading the team with 2.1. Finally, three players average at least one steal per game, with Tyrese Haliburton and TJ McConnell tied for the team lead at 1.2 per game. This defense is in for a long game against a Bulls offense that can get buckets easily. This defense is slightly better than Chicago's but won't offer much resistance at home.

Why the Pacers Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Bulls' defense has struggled all year. They are 29th in scoring defense, allowing 121.9 points per game, 22nd in field goal defense, at 47.5%, and second in three-point defense, at 34%. Nikola Vucevic is a beast for this team down low, leading the team in rebounds at 10.2 per game.

Then, Matas Buzelis and Jalen Smith are tied for the team lead in blocks at 0.8 per game. Finally, three players also average one steal per game, with Lonzo Ball leading the team with 1.5. The Pacers' offense is still an elite unit, and they should be able to score easily on this defense. Haliburton, Siakam, and the emergence of Mathurn should power this offense at ease in this game, especially at home.

The Pacers' bread and butter as a team is their offense. They are 10th in scoring at 115.2 points per game, fourth in field goal percentage at 48.8%, and seventh in three-point percentage at 37.5%. Seven different Pacers are averaging over double digits, with Pascal Siakam leading with 19.6 points per game.

Next, Haliburton leads the team in assists at 8.8 per game. Siakam, Haliburton, and Bennedict Mathurin are the pieces that make this offense go. This offense succeeds based on ball movement and balance. They have a great matchup against a struggling Bulls defense. They can score at will in this game against the Bulls at home.

Final Bulls-Pacers Prediction & Pick

The Bulls have one of the best offenses in the NBA, and because of that, the Pacers are not going to cover this game. The Bulls should keep things close, thanks to Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic not meeting much resistance. Still, the Pacers are the better team and should win the game outright, but the Bulls should cover and keep things close.

Final Bulls-Pacers Prediction & Pick: Chicago Bulls +7 (-110)