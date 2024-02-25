We're set to bring you yet another NBA betting prediction and pick for Sunday's slate as we turn toward this next cross-conference matchup. The Chicago Bulls (26-30) will take on the New Orleans Pelicans (34-23) as both teams try to rebound from a loss. Check out our NBA odds series for our Bulls-Pelicans prediction and pick.
The Chicago Bulls are currently fourth in the Central Division and sit at ninth-place in the Eastern Conference. They've split their last 10 games at 5-5 and need to make up some serious ground if they want to maintain their play-in position. They're 1-0 against New Orleans this year and have a chance to cap this series off with a season sweep.
The New Orleans Pelicans are first in the Southwest Division and they've climbed to the five-spot in the Western Conference standings. They've won eight of their last 10 games and are putting themselves in great position to compete for their first championship. They'll look to bounce back after a 95-106 loss to the Miami Heat.
Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
NBA Odds: Bulls-Pelicans Odds
Chicago Bulls: +4.5 (-115)
Moneyline: +150
New Orleans Pelicans: -4.5 (-105)
Moneyline: -180
Over: 224 (-108)
Under: 224 (-112)
How to Watch Bulls vs. Pelicans
Time: 7:00 p.m. ET/ 4:00 p.m. PT
TV: NBC Sports Chicago, Bally Sports Southeast, NBA League Pass
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why The Bulls Could Cover The Spread/Win
After staying put at the trade deadline, the Bulls believe they have the pieces they need to be competitive in the East. This season hasn't quite gone their way as they've seen extended time without Zach LaVine in their lineup. their role players have stepped up in his absence, but they haven't been able to get themselves over that .500 hump. Coby White has seen a massive leap in his play since stepping into the starting role and they'll need a huge spark from him once again against the Pelicans.
The Bulls dropped their last game by 17 points to the Boston Celtics and they couldn't come up with any answers for Derrick White and his scoring attack. The Bulls could have some trouble with the size and length of the Pelicans through each position, so it's going to take a hot night shooting the ball for them to pick up another win over them. The Bulls are 15-13 against the spread on the road this season.
Why The Pelicans Could Cover The Spread/Win
The New Orleans Pelicans have put themselves in prime position for the remainder of the regular season and it'll be up to them to bring this thing home come Playoffs time. They were riding a four-game winning streak heading into their game against the Miami Heat, which was derailed by an on-court brawl between Jimmy Butler and the Pelicans. It was a big moment for the Pelicans as an opportunity to come together as a team and show they won't back down in a fight against any opponent.
The New Orleans Pelicans gave up a season-high total to Coby White during their last meeting with the Bulls as they gave him 31 points in the loss. The Bulls were also able to out-rebound the Pelicans, something they won't be able to afford this time around. Still, the Pelicans are in better form right now and as long as they can keep their shooting from the field consistent, they should be able to win this game and cover the spread.
Final Bulls-Pelicans Prediction & Pick
This will be an interesting second meeting between these two teams and since their first, the New Orleans Pelicans have been playing the better, more consistent ball. We'll see how their recent incident brings them together as a team, but we can expect them to come out in this game with an added level of grit and toughness.
Coby White will be looking to have another big game against the Pelicans and the Bulls hope he can heat up from three-point range once again. Nikola Vucevic stands to have a solid game if he's able to control the defensive glass and give them second-chance opportunities on offense.
All in all, the Pelicans are in a big spot to respond after their last loss and they're catching this Bulls team at a good time. Look for Zion Williamson to be much more involved in the paint as his teammate Brandon Ingram looks to exploit his defensive mismatch. Let's roll with the New Orleans Pelicans to win and cover the spread at home.
Final Bulls-Pelicans Prediction & Pick: New Orleans Pelicans -4.5 (-105)