Friday's NBA action continues as we're set to bring you a prediction and pick for this cross-conference matchup between two teams riding opposite streaks. The recently hot Chicago Bulls (8-14) will take on the skidding San Antonio Spurs (3-17) as we see a close line on the betting odds. Check out our NBA odds series for our Bulls-Spurs prediction and pick.

The Chicago Bulls are currently fourth in the Central Division and they're recently coming off of a terrible 1-8 stretch. The Bulls, however, have won their last three consecutive games, winning each of those by at least five points. Despite the recent injury to Zach LaVine, the Bulls are looking to mount a small run as they try to climb back to .500.

The San Antonio Spurs are now last in the Southwest Division and their losing streak has grown to 15 games. The Spurs haven't seen a win in over a month and their young roster is struggling to bring themselves out of this losing slump. Their lineup is healthy, so they'll have a chance to do so as single-basket underdogs at home.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Bulls-Spurs Odds

Chicago Bulls: -2.5 (-110)

San Antonio Spurs: +2.5 (-110)

Over: 224.5 (-110)

Under: 224.5 (-110)

How to Watch Bulls vs. Spurs

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET/ 5:30 p.m. PT

TV: NBC Sports Chicago, NBA League Pass

fuboTV

Why The Bulls Could Cover The Spread

There's been a ton of talk surrounding the Bulls' locker room and trade speculations seemingly surround both Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan each day. Sidelined with a foot injury, Zach LaVine has been vocal about his loyalty to Chicago and his heart stays with the team each game. Since LaVine has been sidelined, the Bulls have actually won three consecutive games for the first time this year. Players like Coby White have had to step up in his absence and even Nikola Vucevic has gotten in on the scoring. It'll be interesting to see how this Bulls team moves forward without their leader in LaVine.

The Bulls have two great wins over the Bucks and Pelicans during this stretch, so the idea is that they're confident in not dropping this game to the Spurs. Victor Wembanyama has been playing well, but the Spurs offense is still one-dimensional through him and teams have been picking up on it. Look for Vucevic to play a physical game down low as he tries to bully Wembanyama in the post and draw fouls. If he can slow the offense down and get to the line, he should be able to contribute significantly in the scoring. Look for DeMar DeRozan to always have a good showing against his former Spurs.

Why The Spurs Could Cover The Spread

The Spurs have been doing everything in their power to break out of this losing streak, but their youth and inexperience as a lineup is beginning to show as they face more adversity. For the first time in a while, their roster is healthy and playing together, but they can't seem to mesh their offense and produce consistent scoring. Teams are starting to key-in on Victor Wembanyama and they lack natural scorers to find their own buckets. Devin Vassell is their most consistent scorer, but he's still developing as a passer when given ball-handling duties.

To find a win against the Bulls, the Spurs will have to see production out of Jeremy Sochan from the point guard spot. They've put the ball in his hands for most of the season, but he's still struggling to find and create his own shots. His passing abilities are special and he's at his best when he's getting all of his teammates involved. If Sochan can figure out a way to conduct this offense and find shooters like Zach Collins along the perimeter, the Spurs could have a chance to break this streak at home.

Final Bulls-Spurs Prediction & Pick

The Spurs are given a good matchup here in the Bulls without Zach LaVine and they've got a serious chance to finally break their losing streak. Victor Wembanyama will have a big height advantage in the paint and could see a big game if Nikola Vucevic can't stop him on defense.

However, the Bulls seem to be rallying as a team without their leader and the last three games have really shown their grittiness as a team. There's no good reason to back the Spurs and hope that they can finally break their streak, so let's side with the Chicago Bulls for our prediction as they continue their longest winning streak of the season.

Final Bulls-Spurs Prediction & Pick: Chicago Bulls -2.5 (-110)