The Chicago Bulls head out to Oklahoma City to take on the surging Thunder squad for a Wednesday night showdown. This game will continue our NBA odds series as we hand out a Bulls-Thunder prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Chicago () dropped four out of their five games, most recently getting blown out at home against the Miami Heat. They however were able to split their two games with the Heat winning their first contest. They couldn't hang with the perimeter shooting of the Heat on Monday night and if they don't get better with their defense it could be another long night against a run-and-gun type of team like the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Oklahoma City () has been on an absolute tear winning five straight games coming into this matchup Wednesday night. They most recently blew out the Portland Trail Blazers by a score of 134-91 with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leading the way with 28 points but they played as a collective unit as six players scored double figures. They hope they can continue their success when they host the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday night.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Bulls-Thunder Odds

Chicago Bulls: +6.5 (-108)

Oklahoma City Thunder: -6.5 (-112)

Over: 225.5 (-110)

Under: 225.5 (-110)

How to Watch Bulls vs. Thunder

Time: 8 PM ET/5 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports Midwest, Bally Sports Oklahoma, NBC Sports Chicago

Why The Bulls Could Cover The Spread

The NBA season is in full swing and the Chicago Bulls are gearing up for another captivating encounter. They're set to face off against the Oklahoma City Thunder, a team full of youthful energy and rising talent. While the Thunder are no pushovers, the Bulls possess a formidable arsenal of tools to help them cover the spread.

One of the Bulls' greatest strengths lies in their potent backcourt tandem of Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan, and the resurgence of Colby White. All three players are capable of erupting for big scoring nights, leaving defenders scrambling. LaVine's sharpshooting from beyond the arc is a constant threat, while DeRozan's masterful ability to drive to the basket creates havoc for opposing defenses, and White's consistent scoring night in and night out.

Nikola Vucevic, the Bulls' anchor in the frontcourt, adds another dimension to their offensive prowess. He's a consistent double-double machine, dominating the paint with his rebounding prowess and also extending his range to knock down shots from distance. His passing skills further enhance the Bulls' offensive fluidity.

The Bulls will need to be precise from the field much like they were against the Heat but they will need to do a better job defensively against this high-paced Thunder squad. If they can slow down the pace of the Thunder and make them shoot contested shots they can finally right the ship and get the win and cover the spread Wednesday night.

Why The Thunder Could Cover The Spread

As the NBA season continues to unfold, the Oklahoma City Thunder are ready to prove that they're not to be underestimated. They're set to face off against the Chicago Bulls, a team with a strong reputation and a roster of experienced players. The Thunder possess a combination of youthful energy, rising talent, and strategic advantages that make them strong contenders to cover the spread in Wednesday night's matchup.

At the heart of the Thunder's potential success lies their dynamic backcourt duo of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Josh Giddey. Both players are emerging stars with exceptional talent and potential. Gilgeous-Alexander is a versatile playmaker who can score, rebound, and distribute the ball with ease, while Giddey's combination of size, passing skills, and defensive tenacity makes him a force to be reckoned with.

The Thunder's frontcourt, led by Luguentz Dort and Aleksej Pokusevski, brings a unique blend of athleticism and skill. Dort, a tenacious defender with a knack for creating turnovers, will be a thorn in the Bulls' side. Pokusevski, a young big man with impressive length and agility, is constantly developing and has the potential to be a game-changer.

With the way, this Thunder team has been playing basketball recently winning five straight games and averaging 125.2 points per game they are a hard team to gameplan against each and every night of the week. If the Thunder come into this home matchup firing on all cylinders they can make it six straight wins all while covering the spread.

Final Bulls-Thunder Prediction & Pick

The Oklahoma City Thunder have been exceptional this season and are on a tear right now winning each of their last five games by a comfortable margin. They are now 11-3 against the spread this season as they have now covered eight out of their last-night games and now have covered five of their seven home games on the season. Their up-tempo and high-paced attack has been wearing down even the best offenses in basketball like the Golden State Warriors limiting them to under 120 points in regulation in each of their last two games. As long as they can keep that high pace throughout while being efficient on the floor they should be able to make it six straight wins and six straight covers against the spread.

Final Bulls-Thunder Prediction & Pick: Oklahoma City Thunder -6.5 (-112), Over 224.5 (-110)