Nigerian artist Burna Boy, also known as the African Giant, has released his seventh album titled “I Told Them,” the Indepedent reports. This album comes after Burna Boy made a bold claim about the genre he's been dominating in recent years.

In an Apple Music interview with host Zane Lowe, Burna Boy expressed his views on Afrobeats music, suggesting that many artists in the genre lack substance in their songs. He stated that most Afrobeats songs depict an amazing and blissful time but lack deeper meaning, failing to reflect the realities of life.

Burna Boy's new album, “I Told Them,” boasts powerful features from artists like J. Cole, UK's Dave, RZA, GZA, and 21 Savage. The album combines elements of Afro pop, rap, and R&B, creating a warm and inviting atmosphere. The music is described as soft, nourishing, and moreish, like the steam rising from freshly baked bread. While there are moments of complexity, the album is predominantly characterized by its pleasant and somewhat airy quality.

The African Giant's voice holds the album together, infusing it with texture and affable melodies. Although it may not be considered a work of genius, “I Told Them” is seen as a richly and lovingly crafted album.

Burna Boy's recent release follows his historic performance as the first African artist to headline the 80,000-capacity London Stadium, where he showcased both his swaggering braggadocio and a genuine warmth that resonated with the crowd.

With his new album, Burna Boy continues to make waves in the music industry, adding depth and substance to the Afrobeats genre while maintaining his unique style and sound.