Bill Belichick's girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, ended up as the butt of Rob Gronkowski's joke.

During the 2025 FOX upfronts on Monday (May 12), the four-time Super Bowl champion followed up on a point an analyst made about Rupert Murdoch’s first upfront.

“Well, of course, back in 1962, Fox wasn’t even a twinkle in Rupert Murdoch’s eye,” Fox News analyst Harris Faulkner said. “Fox didn’t begin broadcasting until 1986.”

Gronkowski quipped: “Well, in 1986, Coach Belichick’s girlfriend wasn’t a twinkle in her father’s eye.”

The comments follow Gronkowski previously giving Belichick and Hudson some empathy when the couple was being spoken negatively about by social media. However, this is still not the first time that Gronkowski has made a joke about the former college cheerleader

“People are giving an unfair reality of what’s going on,” former Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman said of Hudson on he and Gronk's Dude on Dudes podcast. Edelman argued that she was a “representative” for the former New England head coach when Hudson interrupted correspondent Tony Dokoupil’s interview on CBS Sunday Morning.

Gronk agreed but still had time to make fun of her name.

“No one’s really putting this together,” Gronk joked, as a photo of NBA legend Michael Jordan came onto the screen. “When your name is Jordon and you’re on the University of North Carolina Tar Heels campus, you’re God.”

Gronk also didn't hold back when he was interviewed on 98.5 The Sports Hub and called Hudson a “distraction.”

“You know, and in the back of your head, too, you're just thinking to yourself as well, ‘When you were on the Patriots, the whole goal was to eliminate all the distractions that can possibly happen while you're on the team,' ” the former tight end said in an interview on 98.5 The Sports Hub.

Gronkowski continued, “And don't bring those distractions to the team and in the locker room, and we're just looking down at the program in North Carolina and it feels like there are just distractions 24/7 down there. There's no football talk as well.”

Unfortunately for Hudson, the nearly 50-year age gap between she and Belichick also was used in a joke with Snoop Dogg during the NFL Honors earlier this year.

“I’ve been a football fan for a long, long time. I mean, I remember back when the Cowboys was good,” the Grammy-nominated rapper quipped. “I remember back when the Chiefs was bad And I remember… what was it—Bill Belichick’s girlfriend wasn’t even born yet?”

Snoop Dogg really went there, oh my 💀💀pic.twitter.com/ABKjAFOGBI — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) February 7, 2025 Expand Tweet

How Are Jordon Hudson and Bill Belichick Now?

Despite the constant mentions online, the couple seems to be taking it all in stride. Belichick was seen supporting Hudson during her Miss Maine USA pageant over the weekend where the Hancock, Maine native placed third. Prior to accepting her award she said, “I hope those watching this find the strength to push through whatever it is and embody that hate never wins.”

Hudson announced her entry into the 2025 competition last month as she wore an emerald green dress and white sash that read “Miss Hancock.”

“Happy International Pageant Day,” she began her caption on Instagram. “I couldn’t think of a better day to share with the world that I will be competing for Miss Maine USA 2025; representing my hometown Hancock. [insert mussel shell emoji].”

As of the time of this writing, Hudson nor Belichick has reacted to Gronk's joke.