Busta Rhymes recently opened up about his memorable experiences working with the late rap legend Tupac Shakur, shedding light on a particularly remarkable studio session that left him in awe, per HipHopDX. Speaking on Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson's All the Smoke podcast, the Brooklyn rap icon reminisced about his close relationship with Tupac and a surreal moment witnessing the prolific rapper's creative process.
Rhymes recounted a studio session where Tupac, known for his prolific output and intense work ethic, displayed his remarkable talent and dedication to his craft. After Tupac returned from Atlanta, where he had faced legal troubles, he became increasingly paranoid, feeling that law enforcement was constantly targeting him. Despite this, Tupac's creativity remained undiminished.
In the studio, Busta Rhymes observed Tupac's intense focus as he wrote multiple songs to the same beat, utilizing an Isley Brothers sample. Rhymes marveled at Tupac's ability to craft distinct songs, each with its own unique theme and subject matter, all set to the same musical backdrop. This display of versatility and creativity left Rhymes astonished, as he struggled to comprehend how Tupac could maintain such prolific output on a single beat.
“He wrote seven songs to the same beat!”
While Rhymes admitted to feeling fatigued by the repetitive nature of the beat, Tupac's relentless dedication to his craft served as a testament to his artistic genius. Despite the challenging circumstances and his own personal struggles, Tupac's passion for music remained unwavering, inspiring those around him with his unparalleled talent and work ethic.
Busta Rhymes' Role in the Notorious B.I.G. and Tupac Feud
In addition to sharing insights into his collaborations with Tupac, Busta Rhymes also revealed his involvement in the legendary rap feud between Shakur and the Notorious B.I.G. Known for their iconic rivalry, Tupac and Biggie were at the center of one of hip-hop's most infamous conflicts, which ultimately ended tragically with both artists' deaths.
Rhymes disclosed that Biggie had enlisted his help, along with fellow rapper Nas, to respond to Tupac's scathing diss track “Hit ‘Em Up.” The proposed song, titled “The Ugliest” and produced by Q-Tip, was intended to be a retaliatory strike against Tupac's provocative lyrics. However, despite Biggie recording his verse for the track, Busta Rhymes and Nas never contributed their parts.
The decision to shelve “The Ugliest” stemmed from concerns about escalating the already volatile East Coast-West Coast feud. Busta Rhymes, mindful of his friendship with Tupac and the potential repercussions of releasing the song, ultimately opted not to participate. Additionally, Rhymes emphasized the need to seek approval from Biggie's mother, Voletta Wallace, before releasing any material that included Biggie's verse.
Reflecting on his involvement in the feud, Busta Rhymes underscored the importance of preserving the legacy and memory of both Tupac and Biggie. Despite the intense rivalry between the two icons, Rhymes emphasized the need for respect and reconciliation, recognizing the impact of their contributions to hip-hop culture.
As Busta Rhymes continues to reminisce about his interactions with Pac and his role in hip-hop history, his reflections serve as a poignant reminder of the enduring influence and legacy of two of rap's most iconic figures.