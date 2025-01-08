ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Providence Friars are trying to elbow their way into the top tier of the Big East, but it is going to be very hard for this team to achieve that goal. Providence has let some really close games slip away, such as a home game against St. John's. Another game which slipped away was this past weekend against a shorthanded UConn team playing without star Liam McNeeley, who will be out for several weeks with an injury. Providence led 39-27 at halftime and was 20 minutes away from a huge, season-changing win. However, the Friars could not hold the lead in the second half. UConn delivered a gut punch to Providence, another in a series of painful setbacks for this squad, which had star big man Bryce Hopkins unavailable for several games earlier this season, then beat BYU upon his return, but has since failed to establish and consolidate momentum. It has been a very difficult season for the Friars, who have to pick up the pieces and start an extended winning streak in this game if they want to make a real run at March Madness.

Butler has had a season which is very similar to Providence, marked by frustration and failure in big moments and stressful situations. Butler had an 11-point lead over Villanova midway through the second half of a recent game and then went absolutely stone cold on offense, giving up a huge Villanova run which cost the Bulldogs the game on their home floor in Hinkle Fieldhouse. Butler cratered in the final six minutes, coughing up the kind of loss an NCAA Tournament-quality team just can't concede. Butler fought well in its most recent game at St. John's, but the Bulldogs could not make the final few plays they needed to make, and they fell short against the Red Storm on the road.

Butler was 7-1 to start the season. The Bulldogs have lost their last seven to fall to 7-8. Coach Thad Matta has to keep his team together, and he has to find solutions to the problems his team is facing.

Why Butler Will Cover The Spread/Win

Providence is not a team which inspires confidence or merits trust from a betting perspective. The Friars blew a big lead against an undermanned UConn team on Sunday. That loss is going to sting, and it just might carry over into this game. Butler is struggling for sure, but the Bulldogs played hard against St. John's on the road over the weekend. If they play that hard and with that much tenacity in this game, Providence might not keep up with them for 40 minutes. Plus, Butler is getting — not giving — points. Always keep that in mind when unsure of which team to back.

Why Providence Will Cover The Spread/Win

Butler just can't finish games. When a team has lost seven games in a row, you don't want to trust that team at the end of a game. If the margin is right around the actual spread with three minutes left, go against Butler. The Bulldogs will probably make the losing plays in this game. Fade Butler more than you trust Providence.

Final Butler-Providence Prediction & Pick

Our lean is to Providence, but neither team deserves the benefit of the doubt here. Pass.

