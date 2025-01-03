ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Butler looks for their first Big East win, as they face St. John's. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Butler-St. John's prediction and pick.

Butler comes into the game sitting at 7-7 on the year. They would open the year at 1-1, with a win over Missouri State, and a loss to Austin Peay. They would then win six straight, including over a ranked Mississippi State team. Still, they have lost six straight since, falling in all three Big East games, losing to Marquette, UConn, and Villanova. Meanwhile, St. John's started 3-0 on the year, before falling to Baylor. After a win over Virginia, they would lose to Georgia. Still, they would win six straight after that, including two games in the Big East. Last time out, they faced Creighton. While St. John's led until part of the way through the second half, Creighton would build a lead. St. John's would make the comeback, but fall a point short, losing 57-56.

Since 1958, these two schools have faced 24 times, with St. John's leading the series 13-11. Last year, St. John's took both games against Butler, winning both by double digits.

Butler: +12.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +590

St. John's: -12.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -900

Over: 148.5 (-115)

Under: 148.5 (-105)

How to Watch Butler vs. St. John's

Time: 2:00 PM ET/ 11:00 AM PT

TV: FS1

Why Butler Will Cover The Spread/Win

Butler is ranked 74th in KenPom's adjusted efficiency rankings this year. They are 64th in offensive efficiency and 99th on the defensive end of the court. Butler has been strong on defense this year. They are 108th in the nation in opponent points per game this year, while sitting 30th in opponent effective field goal percentage. They also do not send opponents to the line, sitting 31st in the nation in opponent free-throw attempts per game.

Jahmyl Telfort leads the way in scoring and assists this year. He comes in with 16.1 points per game while adding 3.6 assists per game. He also had 5.1 rebounds per game. Telfort is joined in the frontcourt by Pierre Brooks II. He is scoring 14.6 points per game while adding 4.5 rebounds and 1.6 assists. Patrick McCaffery has also been solid, with 12.8 points per game, and 4.4 rebounds plus 1.2 assists. Finally, Andre Screen leads the team in rebounding. He has six rebounds per game while adding seven points and 1.6 blocks this year.

In the backcourt, Finely Bizjack leads the way. He is scoring 6.1 points per game but adds 3.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game this year. He is joined by Kolby King. King is scoring just 6.8 points per game this year but has 4.9 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game.

Why St. John's Will Cover The Spread/Win

St. John's sits 17th in KenPom's adjusted efficiency rankings this year. They are 38th on the offensive side while sitting ninth on the defensive end of the court. St. John's has also scored well. They are 32nd in the nation in points per game, while sitting 110th in effective field goal percentage. Further, St. John's has been great on the glass this year. They are 14th in the nation in rebounds per game.

RJ Luis Jr. leads the way for St. John's. The guard is scoring 16.3 points per game while being second on the team with 5.9 rebounds per game this year. He also has 2.8 assists and 1.6 steals per game on the season. Meanwhile, Kadary Richmond joins him in the backcourt. Richmond has 10.8 points per game this year, while also adding 5.4 rebounds, 4.9 assists, and 1.6 steals per game. Finally, Deivon Smith has been solid this year. He leads the team in assists and steals this year. Smith comes in with 4.9 assists per game while adding 2.1 steals. Further, he is scoring 10.8 points, while adding 5.8 rebounds per game.

In the frontcourt, Zuby Ejiofor leads the way. He leads the team in rebounding this year, coming in with 7.8 rebounds per game. Further, he is scoring 14.8 points per game, second on the team, while also adding one steal and 2.1 blocks per game.

Final Butler-St. John's Prediction & Pick

These two teams are trending in opposite directions. While St. John's is coming off a loss, it was after a long winning streak. Meanwhile, Butler is on a long losing streak and struggling to find consistency. There is a major difference between the two in a few key areas. First, St. John's is the much better rebounding team. They are 17th in the nation in offensive rebounding percentage, and 135th in defensive rebounding percentage. Butler is outside the top 200 in both. The second is turnovers. St. John's is 16th in the nation in forced turnovers, while Butler is 361st. Take St. John's in this one.

Final Butler-St. John's Prediction & Pick: St. John's -12.5 (-110)