By Colin Gallant · 2 min read

The BYU Cougars have found their new quarterback in Kedon Slovis, just days after Jaren Hall declared for the 2023 NFL Draft. Slovis is set to transfer from the University of Pittsburgh to Brigham Young University in Utah, according to ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg.

Slovis began his career at USC in 2019, before becoming a Pittsburgh Panther in 2022. In his second transfer in a year, he now heads to BYU to signal call for the Cougars.

“I will always be grateful for Coach Narduzzi and the time I got to spend with all of my teammates at the University of Pittsburgh,” Slovis wrote in a Twitter statement on Saturday. “I’m excited for this new chapter and can’t wait to get to work.”

It’s been a busy 365 days for Slovis in the transfer portal; he announced he would move from USC to Pittsburgh in Dec. 2021, was named the Panthers’ starter in Aug. 2022, and is now headed to Utah in Dec. 2022.

Slovis has started 37 of 38 total games in his four-year college career, completing 836 out of 1,268 passes (65.9%) for 9,973 yards, 68 touchdowns and 33 interceptions. That’s good for a 144.5 QB rating.

Jaren Hall took over as BYU’s starting quarterback in 2021 following a medical redshirt in 2020. He started 7 games for the Cougars in 2022, completing 155 of 229 passes for 1,914 yards and 17 TDs to go against just three interceptions.

Hall declared for the 2023 NFL Draft on Friday night, and BYU wasted no time in finding their new starting quarterback with Kedon Slovis.

“Words can’t explain the joy I had playing in LES for my hometown,” Hall wrote on Friday. “Looking forward to the next stage of my football career by officially declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft.”