It is a Big 12 battle on Saturday as BYU faces TCU. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a BYU-TCU prediction and pick.

BYU enters the game at 10-4 on the year. They opened the year at 5-0 before falling to Ole Miss 96-85. After a win over North Carolina State, they would fall to Providence. BYU would then win four in a row but have lost to two straight since. Last time out, they faced Texas Tech. It was a one-point game with under five minutes left, but Texas Tech would pull away, winning the game 72-67.

Meanwhile, TCU is 8-6 on the year. They opened up 4-1, with the only loss being to Michigan, but they would win just two of their next five games. Since then, they have been up and down. they have three wins, but a loss to Arizona, and a loss last time out. In their last game, TCU faced Houston, and they were dominated. Houston was up 9-0 before TCU scored a basket, and would lead by seven at the half. They would control the second half as well, as TCU fell 65-46.

Since 1953, these two teams have faced 21 times, with BYU leading the series 18-3. Further, BYU has won 15 in a row over TCU, including last year winning 87-75.

Here are the BYU-TCU College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: BYU-TCU Odds

BYU: -2.5 (-106)

Moneyline: -137

TCU: +2.5 (-114)

Moneyline: +114

Over: 140.5 (-115)

Under: 140.5 (-105)

How to Watch BYU vs. TCU

Time: 2:00 PM ET/ 11:00 AM PT

TV: ESPN2

Why BYU Will Cover The Spread/Win

BYU is 44th in the nation in KenPom's rankings. They are 29th in adjusted offensive efficiency while sitting 79th in adjusted defensive efficiency. BYU has been solid on offense this year. They are 37th in the nation in points per game, while sitting 25th in effective field goal percentage. Further, BYU is 21st in the nation in assists per game, while sitting 18th in rebounds per game.

Richie Saunders leads the team in scoring this year. He is scoring 12.9 points per game, with 3.8 rebounds, 1.2 assists, and 1.4 steals per game. He is joined in the frontcourt by Kanon Catchings. Catchings is scoring 10.4 points per game while adding 3.4 rebounds, and 1.3 steals on the year. Further, Fousseyni Traore rounds out the front court. Traore is scoring 10.1 points per game while adding 6.5 rebounds per game, and two assists per game. Finally, Keba Keita plays just 19.5 minutes per game but leads the team with 8.5 rebounds per game.

Egor Demin leads the team from the backcourt and leads in assists this year. He comes in with six assists per game while adding 11.4 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 1.6 steals per game. Further, Trevin Knell has been solid. He is scoring 9.9 points per game while adding 2.5 rebounds this year.

Why TCU Will Cover The Spread/Win

TCU is 72nd in the nation in KenPom's rankings. They are 170th in adjusted offensive efficiency while sitting 26th in adjusted defensive efficiency. TCU has been stronger on the defensive end of the court this year. They are 39th in the nation in opponent points per game, while sitting 82nd in effective field goal percentage. They are 17th in the nation in opponent free-throw attempts per game.

TCU has been led by Noah Reynolds, who leads the team in both points and assists this year. He is scoring 11.8 points per game while year while adding 3.5 assists per game. Further, he has 2.5 rebounds per game this year. He is joined in the backcourt by Vasean Allette. Allette is scoring 10.9 points per game while adding 3.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists, and 1.1 steals per game this year.

Meanwhile, Ernest Udeh Jr. has been great in the frontcourt. He leads the team with 8.5 rebounds per game while adding 7.8 points, 1.5 assists, 1.6 steals, and 1.5 blocks per game. He is joined by Trazarien White. White is scoring 10.4 points per game while adding 3.1 rebounds and 1.4 steals per game this year.

Final BYU-TCU Prediction & Pick

While BYU has been great on offense, it is their defense that will win the game. BYU is 44th in the nation in opponent points per game, while they are ninth in opponent rebounds per game. Meanwhile, TCU is 232nd in the nation in points per game, while sitting 169th in rebounds per game this year. Further, BYU is second in the nation in defensive rebounding percentage and 22nd in offensive rebounding percentage. BYU is 163rd in the nation in defensive rebounding percentage, and 111th in offensive rebounding percentage. BYU has covered in six of the last nine games and will cover again in this one.

Final BYU-TCU Prediction & Pick: BYU -2.5 (-106)