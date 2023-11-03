BYU faces West Virginia. Our college football odds series includes our BYU West Virginia prediction, odds, and pick for Week 10.

The BYU Cougars take on the West Virginia Mountaineers. Check out our college football odds series for our BYU West Virginia prediction and pick. Find how to watch BYU West Virginia.

The BYU Cougars and West Virginia Mountaineers are in similar positions. They haven't yet clinched bowl eligibility but are very close. Making a bowl game is a central goal for these teams, so being able to win in early November would relieve a measure of pressure in the remaining weeks of the regular season. Both teams have gone through bumpy rides this season, with BYU getting crushed by a below-average TCU team and drifting through the middle of a very parity-rich Big 12 Conference. West Virginia has been little different from BYU, also part of the “mushy middle” in the Big 12. The Mountaineers let a win slip through their fingers at Houston and allowed 48 points at home to Oklahoma State.

One key difference between the two schools: BYU coach Kalani Sitake has job security, while West Virginia coach Neal Brown does not. It sets up a very interesting game in Morgantown with these two 5-3 squads trying to lock down a bowl invite.

Here are the BYU-West Virginia College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: BYU-West Virginia Odds

BYU Cougars: +12.5 (-105)

West Virginia Mountaineers: -12.5 (-115)

Over: 48.5 (-110)

Under: 48.5 (-110)

How To Watch BYU vs West Virginia

Time: 7:00 pm ET / 4:00 pm PT

TV: Fox

TV: Fox

Why BYU Could Cover the Spread

The West Virginia Mountaineers are not a reliable team. Houston is bad this year — not mediocre, but genuinely bad — and yet the Mountaineers lost to the Cougars with some appalling defensive lapses and breakdowns. West Virginia's offense isn't great by any means, but it has been better this year than it was last year. If the WVU defense had been able to make just a handful of plays, this would be a 7-1 team instead of a 5-3 team. The season has in many ways been a wasted opportunity for a team which can't seem to get out of its own way at times. BYU can definitely keep the game close and cover what is a large spread.

Why West Virginia Could Cover the Spread

The BYU Cougars faced a shorthanded Texas team last week. The Longhorns did not have starting quarterback Quinn Ewers available. BYU hoped it could at least keep the game close and make it interesting heading into the fourth quarter. Instead, the Cougars committed mistakes in all three phases of the game. They were noncompetitive in a 35-6 blowout loss. BYU has five wins. Of those five wins, none have come against opponents with winning records in FBS competition. Sam Houston, Cincinnati, and Arkansas have had miserable seasons. Texas Tech has been below-average at 4-5 through nine games. BYU also beat Southern Utah, an FCS team. There's no good win on the schedule. West Virginia should be able to handle whatever BYU can offer. The Cougars do not have a consistent-enough offense, and they lack the elite defense they have had at times in the past under Sitake, a coach who has a lot of work to do with this program in the Big 12 Conference.

Final BYU-West Virginia & Pick

These are not reliable teams. West Virginia should win, but whether the Mountaineers cover is a different story. Stay away from this game and wait for a live-betting play.



Final BYU-West Virginia Prediction & Pick: West Virginia -12.5