Caitlyn Jenner told Khloe Kardashian happy birthday, and admitted a few things about parenthood. Although their relationship has been rocky through the years, they've seem to come together in this birthday tribute. Jenner wrote that, “Being your stepfather was, and is, one of the best things that I was ever blessed with by your mother,” per E! News.

Kris Jenner married the Olympian in 1991 after her divorce from the late Robert Kardashian. However, their marriage also ended when they filed for divorce, which was finalized in 2015.

“I promised your father that I would do my best to always be there for you kids and I know I haven't been perfect but I will always love you and you are forever in my heart,” she concluded. “I hope your day is filled with love, your kids, and happiness.”

Khloe Kardashian reshared it on Instagram and writing, “I love you!!!!!!”

They're on better terms now, but that wasn't always the case. Jenner suggested the change in dynamics around her transition: “Khloe, for some reason, was pissed off about something through this whole process,” she said earlier in 2019. “Honestly, it's been five, six years and I really haven't talked to her since….I don't know what it is and that's all I can say. And Khloe and I were really close. I raised Khloe since she was 5 years old. I don't know what her issues are. I really don't know.”

Although, Kardashian disagreed: “I am all for Caitlyn screaming from the rooftops about her transition,” she said in 2015. “I think it's beautiful and I think Caitlyn should take pride in everything she's doing and the strength that it takes to do what she's doing on such a public platform. With that being said, Caitlyn does not need to tear anybody else down to build herself up.”