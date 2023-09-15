Caitlyn Jenner has some strong opinions about the Kardashians in the first trailer for an upcoming documentary called “House of Kardashian.” The three-part series follows how the Kardashian-Jenner family propelled themselves into successful ventures through their reality series and later on personal businesses.

In the trailer, Kim Kardashian is the first one to take some heat from Caitlyn. She says that Kim Kardashian has been “calculated from the beginning” in terms of wanting to be famous. Kim gained popularity after her sex tape with then-boyfriend Ray J went viral. Since it was pre-social media era this was a big deal and it is still referenced in pop culture today.

“[Kim’s] sex tape was a means to an end,” Joe Francis says in the clip. “It was to create a controversy.”

Live and breathe pop culture? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending entertainment news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The longline for the series reads per Variety: “No other family defines our time or divides opinion like the Kardashians,” reads the logline for the series. “To some they are admired as a dynasty of powerful women, inspiring girls across the planet. To others they are untalented and morally bankrupt reality stars, who are damaging women by selling their life as a superficial fairytale.

“The Kardashians redefined the American dream,” a voice that is unnamed says in the trailer. “The Kardashian women are more superior to rich men now.”

Caitlyn also gives claims that her ex Kris Jenner “wanted to be more than a housewife.” Kris is famously known as a “momager” to her five daughters: Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and Kylie Jenner. She has been able to jumpstart their businesses in the fashion, beauty, and health industries with some of them breaking into television and film as well.

“As a filmmaker, you might question what is left to reveal about the Kardashian-Jenners — arguably one of the most famously, overexposed families in Hollywood,” said Clare Cameron, executive producer at 72 Films. “Through our interviews with those who have been in the family’s orbit since the beginning, we uncover their personal motivations, and explore how a changing culture allowed their influence on women around the world to thrive.”

As for Caitlyn's involvement while she might be critical of her ex, children, and stepchildren but she notes that she is “incredibly proud” of their success.

“I was happy to participate in the interview process to share my side which points to the strength, influence, and prowess my family has in captivating the world’s attention and keeping it over the years. I am incredibly proud of all my children and stepchildren.”

“House of Kardashian” premieres on Oct. 8. Take a look at the trailer below: