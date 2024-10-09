ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Pitt looks to continue exceeding expectations as they host Pitt. Pitt is coming off a massive road victory over North Carolina, while Cal couldn't hold on for an upset win over Miami on Saturday night. It is time to continue our college football odds series with a Cal-Pitt prediction and pick.

Cal started their season with a bang, scoring big wins over UC Davis, Auburn, and San Diego State. However, their transition into ACC play hasn't gone smoothly, dropping back-to-back games to Florida State and Miami. The Florida State loss was especially disappointing, as their offense only scored nine points against a hapless opponent that was beatable. Cal looked great last week against Miami and led most of the game, but allowed 21 fourth-quarter points to choke away the victory.

Pitt is 5-0 for the first time since 1991 and is now in the top 25 for the first time this season. The coaches gave Pitt a No. 24 ranking, while they are 22 in the AP. It is also the first time Pitt is in the AP poll since they finished 22 during the 2022 season. Alabama transfer Eli Holstein has been the key to the Panthers' success. He has 15 touchdown passes, which is third in the ACC, and he also sits third in passing yards per game. The preseason conference media polls had Cal at the bottom of the ACC, picking them to finish 13th in the standings.

Here are the College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Cal-Pitt Odds

Cal: +3.5 (-115)

Moneyline: +130

Pitt: -3.5 (-105)

Moneyline: -155

Over: 58.5 (-110)

Under: 58.5 (-110)

How to Watch Cal vs. Pitt

Time: 3:30 PM ET/12:30 PM PT

TV: ESPN

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Cal Could Cover The Spread/Win

Pitt would be wise not to look past Cal in this matchup. They had massive program-building wins over Auburn and San Diego State to start the season, and their only setback this season has been the poor performance at Florida State. People would look at Cal much differently if they hadn't laid an egg against the Seminoles and held on for the victory against Miami.

Why Pitt Could Cover The Spread/Win

Pitt's performances this season have been nearly flawless other than a couple of scares against Cincinnati and West Virginia. They have 34+ points in four of five games and haven't allowed more than 27 points in four of five either. Cal could be the best offense they'll face so far, but Holstein should outlast the opposition enough to cover this favorable spread.

Final Cal-Pitt Prediction & Pick

Pitt's offense dominated against North Carolina last week, averaging 6.8 yards per game and totaling just five penalties. They went up and down the field on Mack Brown's defense, recording 520 yards of total offense. The Panthers' offense has looked good led by Holstein all season, and they've tallied 28 or more points in every game.

Cal's defense has some holes, giving up 21 points in the fourth quarter to blow their lead against Miami. They allowed 575 yards, 437 through the air, and 30 first downs. Cal's offense returned to their previous form against Miami after scoring just nine points against Florida State. They have 31 or more points in three of five games this season and should be able to exploit some of Pitt's weaknesses.

The odds reflect that the oddsmakers believe this game could be a shootout, and the numbers also lead us to believe that is true. Take both teams to score 30+ points in a game that goes down to the wire and possibly needs an extra frame to decide the winner.

Final Cal-Pitt Prediction & Pick: Over 58.5 (-110)