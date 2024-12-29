California football fans are getting some good news on Sunday. Star rusher Jaydn Ott announced he's returning to play in 2025, and not go into the NFL Draft. Ott announced his decision on X, formerly Twitter.

Expand Tweet

The Golden Bears football star used a popular clip of the film The Wolf of Wall Street to announce his decision to come back to Berkeley.

Ott is a star running back who had a 1,000 yard rushing season in 2023. The 2024 campaign was mired in frustration for the California football star, as he dealt with lagging injuries. Ott posted just 385 rushing yards this season.

California struggled without him. The team finished the year with a 6-7 record, after losing their bowl game to UNLV. California football won just two games in the ACC.

The Golden Bears joined the ACC before the 2024 season, along with Stanford and SMU. SMU made the College Football Playoff, while Stanford struggled to a 3-9 overall record.

Jaydn Ott is the heart and soul of the California offense

The return of Ott surely has to fire up California fans. Ott finished the 2023 campaign with 1,305 rushing yards, and looked to be a candidate for a Heisman Trophy in the 2024 campaign. Ott was also at the top of many draft boards for running backs going into the 2025 NFL Draft.

While injuries slowed Ott down, California was able to reach a bowl game in its inaugural ACC season. The team lost four conference games by just one score, including one point losses to Miami and North Carolina State. California fans have reasons to hope for a vibrant 2025 campaign.

Ott was bothered by a lower-body injury this year. His return for 2025 means that the running back could finish his career as the school's all time leading rusher. He stated in the past though it wasn't his primary goal.

“It's not really my main focus. My ultimate goal is to make it to the league. Once we get there, and start breaking records there, then I'll probably care,” Ott said before the 2024 season, per Write for California.

The team's loss to UNLV in its bowl game may be a reason for Ott's return. The California star finished the contest with 84 yards on 11 carries. California managed just one offensive touchdown in the Art of Sport LA Bowl.

Ott has carried the ball for California since the 2022 season. He has 24 career rushing touchdowns, and six touchdowns receiving.