North Carolina looks to continue their winning streak as the host California. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Californina-North Carolina prediction and pick.

California comes into the game at just 8-8 on the year, and 1-4 in conference play. They opened the year strong, starting the year 6-1, with the only loss being to Vanderbilt. Still, they have struggled since. California has lost seven of the last nine, with their only wins being over Northwestern State and Virginia. In their last game, they faced Virginia Tech. Cal was down almost the entire game but tied it with 6:03 left in the game. Still, they would the next two and a half minutes without a basket, falling 71-68.

Meanwhile, North Carolina is 11-6 on the year, and 4-1 in conference play. They opened the year 4-1, with the only loss being a three-point loss to Kansas, and North Carolina also had a comeback victory over Dayton. They would lose three in a row after that, before winning their first ACC game, beating Georgia Tech. Since then, North Carolina has lost twice, first by six points to Florida, and then by 13 to Louisville. Last time out was a tight game with North Carolina State. North Carolina scored with just 21 seconds left and held on to win the game 63-61.

Here are the California-North Carolina College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: California-North Carolina Odds

California: +13.5 (-102)

Moneyline: +760

North Carolina: -13.5 (-120)

Moneyline: -1300

Over: 159.5 (-115)

Under: 159.5 (-105)

How to Watch California vs. North Carolina

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

TV: ACC Network

Why California Will Cover The Spread/Win

California is ranked 129th in KenPom's rankings this year. They are 64th in offensive efficiency while sitting 249th in defensive efficiency. Cal is 89th in the nation in points per game this year while sitting 169th in effective field goal percentage. Further, they are 99th in the nation in rebounds per game, while sitting 35th in the nation in offensive rebounding percentage.

Andrej Stokjakovic is leading California in points per game this year. He is scoring 20.3 points per game on the season. He also has 4.3 rebounds per game, 1.6 assists, and 11 blocks per game. He is joined in the backcourt by Jeremiah Wilkinson. Wilkinson is scoring 12.5 points per game while adding two rebounds and 1.1 assists per game. Finally, Jovan Blacksher Jr. leads the team in assists. He has 2.9 assists per game while adding 10.8 points, 1.9 rebounds, and 1.1 steals per game.

The front court is led by Joshua Ola-Joseph with BJ Omot out of the lineup. Ola-Joseph comes in with 7.6 points per game while adding 4.3 rebounds this year. Mady Sissoko leads the team in rebounds. Sissoko comes in with 6.9 rebounds per game while adding 6.3 points and one block per game. Finally, Rytis Petraitis has 7.3 points per game, with 4.3 rebounds, 1.6 assists, and 1.2 steals.

Why North Carolina Will Cover The Spread/Win

North Carolina is ranked 29th in KenPom's rankings. They sit 34th in offensive efficiency while sitting 41st in defensive efficiency. North Carolina is 22nd in the nation in points per game this year while sitting 89th in effective field goal percentage. Further, they have been solid on the glass, sitting 55th in the nation in rebounds per game this year and 13th in defensive rebounds per game.

The leading scorer for North Carolina is RJ Davis. Davis is scoring 17.8 points per game this year while adding 3.9 rebounds, four assists, and 1.3 steals per game this year. He is joined in the backcourt by Ian Jackson, who is second on the team in points with 15.4 per game. He also adds 3.5 rebounds per game. Rounding out the backcourt is Seth Trimble. Trimble leads the team with 1.6 steals per game while having 12.9 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 1.7 assists. Finally, Elliot Cadeau leads the team with 6.1 assists per game, while adding 10.1 points.

The front court is led by Jalen Washington. Washington leads the team in rebounds with 5.2 rebounds per game while adding 6.2 points per game this year.

Final California-North Carolina Prediction & Pick

North Carolina has been a strong second-half team this year. They are 88th in the nation in points per game in the first half, but third in the nation in points in the second half. Further, California has struggled in the second half, sitting 244th in the nation in points allowed in the second half this year. Further, while both teams are stronger on the offensive end of the court, there is a major difference in the defensive end. California is 289th in the nation in opponent shooting efficiency, while North Carolina is 87th. The North Carolina defense has not been good this year, but they do have the advantage over the Cal defense. With North Carolina having a much stronger offensive attack, expect them to be able to pull away in this one.

Final California-North Carolina Prediction & Pick: North Carolina -13.5 (-120)